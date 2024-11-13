NBCC Q2 results: Net profit jumps 53% to Rs 125.13 cr on higher income

Business Standard
Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a 53 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 125.13 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 81.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,525.95 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,134.36 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

