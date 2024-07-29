NBCC rallies 4% after arm bags Rs 411 cr order; stock up 38% in six months

NBCC stock rallies: Shares of construction major NBCC (India) zoomed as much as 4.06 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 181.70 per share.

The rise in the NBCC share price came after the State-owned company announced that its arm, HSCC (India) Limited, has secured an order worth Rs 411.45 crore.

HSCC (India) is a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC (India). The company has secured the order from Medical Education & Ayush, Government of Maharashtra.

Under the terms of order, HSCC (India) will be responsible for the construction of new government medical college of 100 student capacity & 430 bedded hospital at Buldhana, NBCC said in a statement.

Q4FY24 financials

NBCC’s profit rose 24.6 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 141.5 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24), from Rs 113.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q4FY23).

The company’s revenue zoomed 43 per cent annually to Rs 4,025 crore in Q4FY24, from Rs 2,814 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY23).

At the operating front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit, more than doubled to Rs 240.2 crore in Q4FY24, from Rs 104.5 crore in Q4FY23.

Ebitda margin, meanwhile, surged 230 basis points (bps) to 6 per cent in the March quarter of financial year 2024, from 3.7 per cent in the MArch quarter of the financial year 2023.

NBCC is a construction company. It provides project management consultancy, real estate, engineering procurement, construction, civil engineering, and redevelopment. NBCC also provides water treatment plants, water supply networks including raw water mains, and solid waste management

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 198.25 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 42.51 per share. The market capitalisation of NBCC is Rs 32,634.00 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

At 11:26 AM, shares of NBCC were trading 3.64 per cent higher at Rs 180.95 per share. By comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.50 per cent higher at 81,738.93 levels.