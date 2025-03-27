Home / Markets / News / NBCC rises 4% after inking ₹25,000 cr MoU with Mahatma Phule Renewable

NBCC rises 4% after inking ₹25,000 cr MoU with Mahatma Phule Renewable

This collaboration aims to jointly undertake a wide range of consultancy, fee-based, EPC, and redevelopment projects from concept to commissioning

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NBCC (India) shares gained 4.4 per cent in trade on Thursday, March 27, 2025, on NSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited for projects worth ₹25,000 crore.
 
Around 10:25 AM, NBCC share price was up 3.5 per cent at ₹83.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.52 per cent at 77,691.05. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹22,693.5 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹139.9 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹70.82 per share.
 
This collaboration aims to jointly undertake a wide range of consultancy, fee-based, EPC, and redevelopment projects from concept to commissioning. 
 
NBCC will be entering into redevelopment for the first time in Maharashtra after Delhi through the partnership. NBCC and Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy will collaborate on key infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, including cluster development projects in Thane Municipal Corporation, data centres, renewable energy initiatives, slum rehabilitation projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and various residential projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). 
 
These projects will be executed in a phased manner over the next three to five years, contributing to sustainable urban development and affordable housing in line with the Government of India’s vision. The MoU seeks to leverage each party’s strengths and complement their capabilities, with the objective of enhancing long-term client acquisition and service delivery capabilities.  

Also Read

SC stays NCLAT order asking NBCC to complete Supertech housing projects

NBCC gets Rs 300 cr order in Varanasi, Rs 44 cr contract at Aiims Gorakhpur

NBCC targets Rs 1 trillion work order book by March, plans India expansion

NBCC India subsidiary secures Rs 600-cr order; Shares advance over 3%

NBCC (India) share price up 2% on securing order of Rs 316 crore; details

 
NBCC is a public sector undertaking (PSU) in India that operates primarily in the construction and real estate sectors. It is a leading company involved in the development of infrastructure projects and various construction activities, both within India and internationally.
 
Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited is a wholly Subsidiary Company of Mahatma Phule Backward Class Development Corporation (MPBCDC), Government of Maharashtra State PSU. The company aims to establish and carry on the business of generating, trading, operating, leasing, and renting renewable power projects, mainly but not limited to Solar Power Projects including Solar Parks along with substations and transmission lines on ownership and/or build, own, and transfer basis.
 
In the past one year, NBCC shares have gained 7 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.8 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 350 pts higher at 77,650; Nifty at 23,580; financials, IT, oil up

Grand Continent Hotels IPO listing today: Shares list flat on NSE SME

Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi, others slip upto 7.5% on Trump 25% auto tariff

Swiggy slips 3%, hits new low; stock tanks 49% from December high

CLSA bullish on Airtel, Tata Comm; sees data business driving growth

Topics :NBCC (India)NBCCMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Buzzing stocksstock market trading

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story