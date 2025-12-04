Home / Markets / News / Nectar Lifesciences jumps 18% on fixing buyback record date; details here

Nectar Lifesciences will buyback up to 30 million shares, which represents up to 13.38 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital

Nectar Lifesciences share
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
Nectar Lifesciences shares zoomed 17.5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹21.15 per share. The buying interest came after the company fixed December 24, 2025, as the record date of the share buyback.
 
A buyback of shares, also known as a share repurchase, is a corporate action where a company buys back its own outstanding shares from the open market or directly from its shareholders.
 
At 9:57 AM, Nectar Lifesciences’ share price was trading 13.17 per cent higher at ₹20.28 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 85,254.35.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹454.8 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹44.9, and its 52-week low was at ₹13.25.  

Nectar Lifesciences buyback details

The board approved a buyback of equity shares worth ₹81 crore at ₹27 per share. The company will buyback up to 30 million shares, which represents up to 13.38 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital.
 
The offer is open to all shareholders except the promoters and promoter group, based on who owns shares on a specific "record date." The buyback will happen through a "Tender Offer" on a proportionate basis, meaning if more shares are offered than the company wants to buy, they will buy a proportion from each eligible shareholder. The ₹81 crore buyback size does not include additional costs like brokerage, taxes, or other expenses related to the buyback process.
 
Nectar Lifesciences is recognised as one of the leading active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturers in India. Originally a small domestic API player, Nectar Lifesciences has evolved into one of the most integrated companies in the global cephalosporin space within the anti-infective therapeutic segment. The company has a strong presence in both APIs and formulations across nearly 45 countries.
 
The company operates 13 manufacturing facilities: four units (Oral-A, Sterile-A, B, C) in Unit 1 and nine units (Oral-B, C, D, E, F, G, H and Sterile-D, E) in Unit 2, all located in Punjab, along with a dedicated finished dosage formulations (FDF) facility in Himachal Pradesh. These facilities comply with global current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) norms and stringent Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) standards. The company employs a large, highly skilled and qualified workforce across operations.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

