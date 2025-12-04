Nectar Lifesciences jumps 18% on fixing buyback record date; details here

Nectar Lifesciences shares zoomed 17.5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹21.15 per share. The buying interest came after the company fixed December 24, 2025, as the record date of the share buyback.

A buyback of shares, also known as a share repurchase, is a corporate action where a company buys back its own outstanding shares from the open market or directly from its shareholders.

At 9:57 AM, Nectar Lifesciences’ share price was trading 13.17 per cent higher at ₹20.28 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 85,254.35.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹454.8 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹44.9, and its 52-week low was at ₹13.25. Nectar Lifesciences buyback details The board approved a buyback of equity shares worth ₹81 crore at ₹27 per share. The company will buyback up to 30 million shares, which represents up to 13.38 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital. The offer is open to all shareholders except the promoters and promoter group, based on who owns shares on a specific "record date." The buyback will happen through a "Tender Offer" on a proportionate basis, meaning if more shares are offered than the company wants to buy, they will buy a proportion from each eligible shareholder. The ₹81 crore buyback size does not include additional costs like brokerage, taxes, or other expenses related to the buyback process.