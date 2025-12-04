Stocks to Watch today: RIL, IEX, Cipla, JSW Steel, IndiGo, RailTel Corp

Stocks to Watch today, Thursday, December 4, 2025: Benchmark India equity indices are likely to start the week's penultimate trading session on a lacklustre note amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also hinted at a weak start for the indices.

At 06:46 AM on Thursday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 49 points at 26,087.

Among the global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Thursday, following gains on Wall Street after fresh US jobs data boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.45 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices settled higher on Wednesday as a wave of economic reports kept hopes alive for a Fed rate cut next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.86 per cent, the broader S&P 500 added 0.30 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.17 per cent, though gains were tempered by a pullback in Microsoft shares. Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today's session: Reliance Industries: Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, and Surrey County Cricket Club have announced their partnership in the Oval Invincibles franchise in The Hundred. This follows the completion of a deal that gives the organisations 49 per cent and 51 per cent stakes in the franchise, respectively, transferring ownership from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Infosys: The IT giant is seeing a surge in client interest for India-based global capability centres (GCCs), with many new engagements now beginning with proposals to set up these centres before expanding into broader technology partnerships, a senior executive said on Wednesday. The company is intensifying efforts to capture a larger share of the growing GCC market. Pine Labs: Fintech firm Pine Labs reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.97 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q2 FY26), compared to a loss of ₹32.01 crore in Q2 FY25. The company's revenue from operations grew 17.82 per cent to ₹649.9 crore in Q2 FY26 from ₹551.57 crore in Q2 FY25.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): The government has approved the re-employment of Arun Kumar Singh as ONGC chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) on a contract basis for another year, according to a senior company official. Cipla: The pharma company, in partnership with Stempeutics Research , has announced a major foray into orthobiologic medicine with the launch of Ciplostem, an innovative allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy for knee osteoarthritis (knee OA). JSW Steel: Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation will jointly own and operate the steel business of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) under an equal partnership, with the Japanese steelmaker acquiring 50 per cent in the joint venture for ₹15,750 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has cancelled over 300 flights over the past two days and delayed hundreds more as a mounting pilot shortage disrupted operations following enforcement of the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules, aviation industry sources said on Wednesday. RailTel Corporation of India: The company has informed the exchanges that it has received a work order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for a project amounting to ₹48.78 crore (excluding tax). Indian Energy Exchange: India’s premier electricity exchange achieved a monthly electricity traded volume (excluding TRAS) of 11,409 MU in November 2025, marking a 17.7 per cent year-on-year increase. A total of 4.74 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month.

Bank of Maharashtra: The OFS of Bank of Maharashtra closed for subscription on Wednesday at a floor price of ₹54 per share. At this price, the government would mop up about ₹2,492 crore by divesting its 6 per cent stake in the lender. Prior to the OFS, the government's holding in the bank was 79.60 per cent. With the stake dilution to 73.6 per cent, the bank would be able to meet the MPS norm of 25 per cent as the government stake falls below 75 per cent. Tata Capital: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has passed a settlement order in respect of a suo motu settlement application filed by the company under the Sebi (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018. The company further said that it has paid the settlement amount of ₹14,40,000.