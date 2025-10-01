Netweb Technologies zooms 102% in 6 weeks; hits new high on heavy volumes

Netweb Technologies share price movement

Shares of Netweb Technologies (Netweb) hit a new high of ₹4,146.55, as they rallied 14 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

In the past two weeks, the stock of the information technology (IT) enabled services company has rallied 42 per cent. Further, in the past six weeks, the market price of the smallcap company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 102 per cent from a level of ₹2,047.70 on August 20, 2025. It has skyrocketed 224 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,278.85 touched on April 7, 2025.

At 11:44 AM; Netweb was quoting 13 per cent higher at ₹4,110, as against 0.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes, with a combined 7.51 million equity shares representing 13.25 per cent of total equity of Netweb changing hands on the NSE and BSE. At current levels, Netweb trades 729 per cent higher as against its issue price of ₹500 per share. The company made its stock market debut on July 27, 2023. What's driving Netweb’s stock price? Since September 3, 2025, the stock price of Netweb has surged 83 per cent after the company received the purchase order worth ₹1,734 crore for the supply of servers based on NVIDIA’s cutting-edge Blackwell Architecture. Execution is scheduled between the last quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY27.

This strategic win is of national importance, aimed at strengthening India’s AI compute capabilities and advancing the country’s ambitions for a Sovereign AI System under the IndiaAI Mission, the company said. Further, Netweb on September 19, said it received the purchase order of approximately ₹450 crore for the supply of Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated Systems. Netweb is a leading Indian origin, owned, and controlled OEM specializing in High-end Computing Solutions (HCS). The company designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced computing infrastructure including AI systems, High-Performance Computing (HPC) clusters, private cloud and HCI platforms, high-performance storage, and data center servers.

Netweb serves mission-critical workloads across sectors such as research, education, defense, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services. Its capabilities make it a key partner in building sovereign AI and compute infrastructure under transformative national initiatives like IndiaAI and Make-in-India. As of 30 June 2025, the company’s pipeline stood at ₹4,142 crore, excluding these two orders. While this large strategic order is expected to boost the company’s revenue and profits for the current and the coming financial year, Netweb remains focused on strong organic, medium to long-term growth, supported by a robust order pipeline, expanding product portfolio, and sustained investments in capability building, the management said.

Netweb has formed a strategic partnership with NVIDIA as a select manufacturing OEM for the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip MGX server designs. This collaboration aims to unlock the full potential of AI and high-performance computing in India. Under this partnership, Netweb will develop and manufacture more than ten variations of servers within its Tyrone AI systems range, catering to a broad spectrum of AI and supercomputing applications. Meanwhile, the Indian HPC market size was valued at a forecasted $643.6 billion in FY2025 and is anticipated to reach $918.6 billion by FY2029, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3 per cent during the period.