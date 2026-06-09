New demat additions stay below 2025 average for third straight month in May

These include ongoing geopolitical tensions, concerns over a potentially weak monsoon, and subdued corporate earnings growth amid higher energy prices following the Iran conflict.
In addition, worries about employment prospects — particularly in the technology sector as companies increasingly adopt artificial intelligence (AI) — are affecting investor confidence.
Given that a large proportion of new demat accounts are opened by salaried individuals, concerns over job security could continue to restrain fresh participation in the equity markets in the near term.