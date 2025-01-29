New NFO Alert: Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund opens today

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launched the new fund offering (NFO) of the Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund for public subscription today, January 29, 2025. The NFO, which remains available for subscription until February 12, 2025, is an open-ended equity scheme following the innovation theme. However, the scheme is set to reopen on February 24, 2025.

The Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund, which is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 Total Return Index, aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity-related instruments of companies that will benefit from the adoption of innovative strategies or follow the innovation theme. "However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realised," the company said in the Scheme Information Document (SID). The risk of the scheme, as well as the benchmark, is very high, suggests the SID.

The scheme is available with two plans: a Regular Plan and a Direct Plan. It will be managed by Niket Shah (Chief Investment Officer, Fund Manager), Atul Mehra (Fund Manager), Rakesh Shetty (Fund Manager – Debt Component), and Sunil Sawant (Fund Manager – Overseas Component).

The units being offered will have a face value of Rs 10 each and will be issued at a premium equivalent to the difference between the allotment price and the face value of Rs 10.

The minimum application amount for a lump sum investment is Rs 500 and in multiples of RE 1 thereafter. For daily SIPs, the minimum investment is Rs 100 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. For weekly and monthly SIPs, the minimum is Rs 500 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

Meanwhile, for quarterly SIPs, it is Rs 1,500 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter, whereas for yearly SIPs, the minimum amount is Rs 6,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter, as per the SID.

Investors will be charged an exit load of 1 per cent if redeemed within 90 days from the date of allotment. However, the exit load will be nil if redeemed after 90 days from the date of allotment. "No exit load will be applicable in case of switches between all active schemes of MOMF."

The fund utilises a bottom-up investment strategy, with the portfolio positioned as Anti-Fragile, designed to withstand and potentially benefit from market volatility and disruption. It focuses on investing in disruptive companies driven by innovation, with a concentrated portfolio of approximately 35 high-conviction stocks.

As outlined in the SID, the fund is suitable for investors seeking capital appreciation over the long term by investing predominantly in equity or equity-related instruments of companies that will benefit from the adoption of innovative strategies or follow the innovation theme.