NHPC, Tech Mahindra are top buying picks by HDFC Securities for May 22

Nifty struggled to find a direction on May 21 as India moves closer to the election results day. Cash market volumes on the NSE was up at Rs 1.32 trillion – highest since April 25, 2024. Nifty formed a small positive candle on May 21.
The sideways move continues, and Nifty could now face resistance in the 22578-22775 band while 22198 could offer support in the near term.
On 26th April, Stock broke out from the downward sloping trend line on daily chart. Price rise was accompanied by rise in volumes. Post breakout, stock witnessed correction and reached a gap support on the daily chart.
After taking support in the gap, sock resumed its primary uptrend. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily chart.
(Vinay Rajani, CMT, is a senior technical & derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own)