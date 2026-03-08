Nifty 50@30: Tracking India's economic shift with 13% annual returns

The trajectory of the index mirrors the evolution of India Inc — from a market once dominated by state-owned enterprises and old-economy conglomerates to one increasingly shaped by financial services, technology and consumption-led businesses.

The scale of expansion is evident in the surge in market capitalisation. The combined market value of Nifty50 companies has climbed from ₹1.26 trillion in December 1995 to nearly ₹200 trillion by December 2025, an increase of more than 150-fold. Over the same period, the total market capitalisation of all NSE-listed companies has grown from ₹2.57 trillion to ₹448 trillion. This growth has been underpinned by the formalisation of the economy, rising domestic savings flowing into equities, and steadily increasing institutional participation.