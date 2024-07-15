Nifty 50 bullish, MidCap Select rangebound on charts; trading strategy here

Nifty 50 Index Analysis

The Nifty 50 Index is currently displaying a bullish trend on the charts. However, resistance is expected around the 24,800 level. Traders should maintain a strict stop-loss at 24,150 on a closing basis due to the recent rally and the overbought status of many technical indicators.



The current risk-to-reward ratio is not favorable for investors, making it prudent to book profits on rises or near the resistance level. If the index closes below the 24,150 mark, the near-term trend will likely turn bearish, indicating an underperformance or a pullback within the broader bullish trend.



In such a scenario, buying should be considered only near the support levels. Support on the charts is expected around 23,800 and 23,300.



The oversold zone is anticipated to be around 22,500, where investors should look to accumulate the index and its constituents for the short term. Given the overbought conditions and the high resistance level, it is crucial to exercise caution. Booking profits near the resistance level ensures that traders lock in gains while avoiding potential downturns. If the index breaches the 24,150 level on a closing basis, it would signal a shift in the near-term trend, warranting a more defensive trading strategy.



In summary, while the Nifty 50 Index is currently bullish, the overbought conditions and approaching resistance levels suggest a cautious approach. Traders should book profits on rises and monitor the 24,150 level closely. A close below this level would shift the trend to bearish, making it advisable to buy only near the identified support levels.



The oversold zone around 22,500 presents a strong accumulation point for short-term investors. This strategy balances risk and reward, ensuring traders capitalize on gains while preparing for potential corrections. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nifty Mid Cap Select Index Analysis

The Nifty Mid Cap Select Index is currently range-bound on the charts in the near term, trading between 12,575 and 12,125. A close above or below this range will act as a trigger in the respective direction. If the index closes above 12,575, the next resistance level is anticipated to be 12,800.



Conversely, if the index closes below 12,125, support is expected at 11,725. Given the current range-bound movement, the best trading strategy for traders is to wait for a definitive breakout before making any significant moves. This cautious approach ensures that trades are made in alignment with the market direction, reducing the risk of premature entries.



However, for risk-takers, a strategy of selling near the resistance level and buying near the support level can be employed until the index breaks out of the current range. This strategy leverages the predictability of the range-bound behavior, allowing for profitable trades within the defined limits.



In summary, the Nifty Mid Cap Select Index is poised within a narrow trading range, with key levels identified at 12,575 and 12,125. Traders should monitor these levels closely, as a breakout will provide a clear direction for subsequent trades.



Until such a breakout occurs, employing a strategy of selling near resistance and buying near support can yield favorable results for those willing to take on a bit more risk. This balanced approach accommodates both cautious and aggressive trading styles, ensuring readiness for any market movements.





(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)