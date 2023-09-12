Home / Markets / News / Nifty at 21,000 by Diwali? It's possible, say technical analysts

Nifty at 21,000 by Diwali? It's possible, say technical analysts

Thus far in calendar year 2023 (CY23), the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 have seen a good run with both the indices surging nearly 10 per cent during this period

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Nifty 50 index hit the 20,000-mark milestone in intra-day deals on Monday, and is on track to hit 21,000 levels in the next two months (by Diwali) – an upside of 5 per cent from the current levels, suggest technical analysts. However, there can be intermittent corrections on the way, which analysts suggest can be used to buy stocks.

ALSO READ: Over 3 million: August demat additions highest in 19 months, shows data

“The last few days are testimony to the undertone of this bull-market. The good thing is there is new leadership from stocks of information technology (IT), capital goods and public sector enterprises (PSEs). BFSI stocks that remained under most pressure are back into positive terrain. We are on track to hit 20,432 (on the Nifty) this month and 21,000 by Diwali,” said Rahul Sharma, director, head – technical & derivative Research at JM Financial Services.

Thus far in calendar year 2023 (CY23), the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 have seen a good run with both the indices surging nearly 10 per cent during this period. The S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices have outperformed and vaulted around 30 per cent and 34 per cent respectively in the nine months of 2023, data shows.

WATCH VIDEO: Nifty hits 20k: What will be the next pit stop?

The recent market rally as per the daily technical charts, said Jatin Gedia, a technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, indicates that the bulls still have an upper hand, and expects the positive momentum to continue.

“Momentum indicators on the daily and hourly time frame are in sync with the price action. On the upside, we expect the Nifty to target levels of 21,000 from a short-term perspective. In terms of levels, 19,865 – 19,810 is the crucial support zone for the Nifty50, while 20,200 – 20,250 shall act as an immediate hurdle,” Gedia said.

Strong flows

Meanwhile, the market rally over these nine months of 2023 has been driven by foreign flows. Foreign portfolio investors have pumped in a net Rs 131,703 crore into Indian equities thus far in CY23 (net withdrawal of Rs 170,555 crore during the same period in 2022), as compared to Rs 80,108 crore by mutual funds (MFs), and Rs 115,755 crore by domestic institutions (DIIs) during this period. 

ALSO READ: Mid-, smallcap stocks overheated; rally an irrational exuberance: Analysts

In September, however, FPIs withdrew a net Rs 5,558 crore. This, according to Kedar Kadam, director - listed investments at Waterfield Advisors, was triggered by rising US Treasury yields and strengthening US dollar. Though the broad trend of the markets remains bullish, Kadam expects some profit booking to emerge soon, which he suggests investors should use to buy for the long-term. 

“Some risks to this market rally include inflation, erratic weather conditions, rising crude prices, slowing global growth and the resultant impact on domestic exports, escalation in geopolitical tensions. Having said this, we remain optimistic about long-term earnings growth prospects of corporate India and the economy. Any correction in the market on account of profit booking will be an opportunity to add more," Kadam said.

ALSO READ: Markets see 70% chance of Modi-led BJP forming the next govt: Jefferies

FPIs' Long-Short ratio – an indicator of investor’s positioning in the markets – which was at 39.29 per cent on August 16, moved up to 58.32 per cent on September 8, suggesting an overall bullish bias. During the same period, the Nifty 50 surged 2.73 per cent – from 19,465 – to hit the 20,000-mark in intra-day trade on Monday in a total of 18 trading sessions.

“Short covering at 19,900 strike and aggressive put writing at 20,000 strike helped Nifty surpass the previous all-time high of 19,992 made on July 20. However, the maximum call open interest for Nifty is placed at 20,000 strike. Exiting of call writers from the 20,000 strike is likely to push the index even higher,” said Ashwin Ramani, derivatives & technical analyst at SAMCO Securities.


Also Read

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Nifty50 nearing 20,000: What should investors do? Experts weigh in

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Nifty Fin Services, PSU Bank: Time to ride the bullish wave, suggest charts

Mid, SmallCap indices sink up to 4% ahead of CPI inflation; benchmarks flat

Stocks to Watch, Sep 12: L&T, RIL, Lupin, Hindalco, TVS Supply, Power Grid

Bucking the emerging market trend: India mcap nears another peak

Ratnaveer Precision up 37%, Fintech Zaggle sets price band of Rs 156-164

Topics :Nifty50Nifty 50Markets Sensex NiftyNSENSE IndicesBSE NSEMarketsIndian marketsstock market rallystock market bullsDiwaliFII flowsDIIRetail investors

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story