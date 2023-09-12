Stock Market Live: Nifty eyes 20,130 ahead of Aug consumer inflation print

STOCK MARKET LIVE: After scaling the historic peak of 20,000 a day before, the benchmark Nifty index is looking to extend the gains on Tuesday ahead of the August consumer inflation and July IIP data, which will be released after market hours. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 80 points higher at 20,117.
A Reuters poll expects August retail inflation to have cooled to 7 per cent from a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as vegetable prices moderated. READ
Cues for the day
Besides the macro data, stock-specific action will continue on Tuesday. Among blue-chips, Larsen & Toubro will be in focus as the company has raised its proposed buyback price to Rs 3,200 per share from Rs 3,000 earlier.
Reliance will also be on the radar as private equity firm KKR is set to pick an additional 0.25 per cent stake in RIL’s retail arm - Reliance Retail Ventures for Rs 2,069.5 crore.
Global markets
US stocks rallied overnight ld by a 1.14 per cent jump in the Nasdaq index, the S&P 500 gained 0.67 per cent and the Dow rose 0.25 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell by about 1 per cent, mainland Chinese stocks were also subdued, with the CSI 300 down 0.14 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.6 per cent while Nikkei in Japan bucked the trend with a 0.13 per cent gain.
Govt seeks sugar sales between May and August from mills, traders
Government has asked sugar mills, traders to provide details of all sales between May & August by today.
It is seeking data of sugar stocks to ensure sufficient availability at reasonable prices, says Consumer Affairs Ministry.
8:45 AM
Hindalco in focus: Novelis to supply Aluminum Beverage Can Sheet to Ball Corporation
Novelis has entered into a long-term agreement to supply Aluminum Beverage Can Sheet to Ball Corporation.
8:42 AM
Equity MF inflows hit 5-month high on record SIP run, easing outflows
The net inflows into active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes registered more than a twofold month-on-month rise in August, crossing Rs 20,000 crore, the highest in five months. This rise in net inflows was boosted by an 18 per cent growth in gross investments, driven by a record Rs 15,800 crore inflow through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route and Rs 5,000 crore collected by seven new fund offers (NFOs) in the active equity space, reveals data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). READ
8:38 AM
Opinion: Why small and microcaps are rocketing
An extraordinary bullishness has gripped a segment of the Indian market. While the larger companies are merely chugging along, the stock prices of smaller companies are shooting up like wild weeds for the sixth month running. From early April, when the current rally started, the Nifty50 is up only 14.1 per cent while the Nifty500 has gone up 19.7 per cent. READ
8:34 AM
Bucking the emerging market trend: India mcap nears another peak
While New Delhi was in the global spotlight this past weekend as Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully hosted world leaders at the G-20 summit, in Mumbai the stock market hit an all-time high valuation of $3.8 trillion. READ
8:30 AM
Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's Reliance
The Tata Group has denied speculation that it is in talks to buy a stake in snack-food maker Haldiram’s. That’s just as well. The 155-year-old Indian conglomerate needs to work up an appetite for something a little more substantial — and modern. READ
8:25 AM
India, UK explore possibility of shares listing at GIFT City and LSE
Under current regulations, Indian firms are not allowed to list directly on overseas exchanges. They can only list on foreign exchanges through instruments such as depository receipts. READ
8:21 AM
DIIs aid momentum: Buy Rs 366 crore of shares Monday
8:18 AM
FIIs propel Nifty to 20K on Monday with Rs 1,473 crore of inflows
8:14 AM
Nifty Fin Services, PSU Bank: Time to ride the bullish wave, suggest charts
The Nifty Financial Services Index is on the move, and the near-term charts are painting a distinctly bullish picture. Currently holding at 20,305.30, the index is poised for what could be an exciting journey ahead. READ
8:09 AM
Stocks to Watch, Sep 12: L&T, RIL, Lupin, Hindalco, TVS Supply, Power Grid
Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The company has raised its proposed buyback price to Rs 3,200 per share from Rs 3,000 earlier. At the revised price, the company shall be able to buyback a maximum of 3.12 crore shares, representing 2.22 per cent of the total equity.
Reliance (RIL): Private equity firm KKR to buy additional 0.25 per cent stake in RIL’s retail arm - Reliance Retail Ventures for Rs 2,069.5 crore, thus increasing its overall stake in the retail subsidiary from 1.17 per cent to 1.42 per cent.
Steel stocks: India on Monday imposed an anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel for five years, according to a government notification, following concern raised by the steel industry over potential dumping by Chinese sellers. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Dollar index weakens after an 8-week winning streak
8:00 AM
Gold holds $1,920 as dollar retreats
7:57 AM
Brent Crude tests $91 per barrel
7:53 AM
Gift Nifty futures hint Nifty50 index may reach for 20,100
7:49 AM
Nasdaq gains led by Tesla, Qualcomm rally on Monday
>> Tesla stock jumped 10% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock on its breakthroughs with its autonomous software.
>> Qualcomm shares rose nearly 4% after the company said it will supply Apple with 5G modems for smartphones through 2026.
7:46 AM
US stock futures decline as traders come off positive sentiment on Wall St
7:43 AM
Asian stocks inch lower despite Wall Street gains
7:40 AM
US markets gain led by tech rally on Monday
7:33 AM
