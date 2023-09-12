Stock Market Live: Nifty eyes 20,130 ahead of Aug consumer inflation print

STOCK MARKET LIVE: After scaling the historic peak of 20,000 a day before, the benchmark Nifty index is looking to extend the gains on Tuesday ahead of the August consumer inflation and July IIP data, which will be released after market hours. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 80 points higher at 20,117. A Reuters poll expects August retail inflation to have cooled to 7 per cent from a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as vegetable prices moderated. READ Cues for the day Besides the macro data, stock-specific action will continue on Tuesday. Among blue-chips, Larsen & Toubro will be in focus as the company has raised its proposed buyback price to Rs 3,200 per share from Rs 3,000 earlier. Reliance will also be on the radar as private equity firm KKR is set to pick an additional 0.25 per cent stake in RIL’s retail arm - Reliance Retail Ventures for Rs 2,069.5 crore. Global markets US stocks rallied overnight ld by a 1.14 per cent jump in the Nasdaq index, the S&P 500 gained 0.67 per cent and the Dow rose 0.25 per cent. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell by about 1 per cent, mainland Chinese stocks were also subdued, with the CSI 300 down 0.14 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.6 per cent while Nikkei in Japan bucked the trend with a 0.13 per cent gain. Read More