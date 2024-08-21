Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Nifty Bank to outperform in near term; tech charts show upside till 52,500

Nifty Bank to outperform in near term; tech charts show upside till 52,500

Technical indicators such as MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and Moving Averages also support the expectation that the index will outperform in the near term

stock market trading
Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 8:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Bank Index
The Nifty Bank Index is currently exhibiting a positive trend on the charts, and it has closed right at the edge of a potential breakout. A close above 50,850 would signal a bullish breakout, suggesting that the index could see a strong upward movement. The next resistance levels and target prices to watch are 51,500, 51,950, and 52,500.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Technical indicators such as MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and Moving Averages also support the expectation that the index will outperform in the near term. Given these conditions, the best trading strategy for traders would be to buy on dips, aiming for the above-mentioned targets. To manage risk, traders should place a stop-loss at 50,150 on a closing basis. This strategy allows traders to capitalise on the anticipated bullish momentum while protecting against potential downside risks. 

Nifty PVT Banks Index
The Nifty PVT Banks Index has recently given a breakout on the charts, signalling a bullish momentum that is likely to continue in the near term. The index is expected to reach the target levels of 25,750,  25,950, and 26,250. Additionally, a trade above 25,500 would further strengthen the bullish momentum, adding an additional trigger to the upward movement. 

Given this breakout and the bullish outlook, the best trading strategy would be to buy on dips. This approach allows traders to take advantage of the ongoing momentum while positioning themselves for potential gains as the index continues to rise. The breakout indicates strong underlying strength, and traders should be prepared to act on pullbacks to maximise their opportunities.

Conclusion

More From This Section

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today

Macquarie reaffirms 'outperform' rank to TCS; stock hits 52-week high

Premium

Sebi seeks to reset clock on rights issues with faster, flexible rules

Sebi releases new cyber security framework for regulated entities

Tata Motors sets record date of Sep 1 for DVR conversion, share Issuance

Both the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty PVT Banks Index are showing strong bullish trends, supported by technical indicators and recent price action. The recommended trading strategy for both indices is to buy on dips, with specific target levels and stop-losses in place to manage risks. For the Nifty Bank Index, key levels to watch are 50,850 for the breakout and targets of 51,500,  51,950, and 52,500. For the Nifty PVT Banks Index, the breakout above 25,500 suggests targets of 25,750,  25,950, and 26,250. Traders should remain vigilant and ready to capitalise on opportunities as these indices continue to show bullish potential.

(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Nifty Outlook: Index may retest 25,000 levels as bulls eye further upside

Will bulls stage comeback on D-Street? Here's what analysts suggest

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

Topics :Stock callsMarketsBank NiftyPrivate banksNifty Bank indexNifty Bank Nifty Private Sector Bankshare marketMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story