Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today

Vijaya Diagnostic has broken out from symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. Price rise was accompanied by healthy volumes

share market stock market trading
Vinay Rajani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty rose for the fourth consecutive session to close at 24698.85 with a gain of 126 points or 0.51 per cent. Nifty has filled the entire downward gap, which was formed on 5th August between 24350 and 24686.

India VIX continued to slide and have now reached below 14. Lower VIX indicates stable market condition. Support zone for Nifty is seen at 24470-24500, while on the higher side 25000-25078 could offer a resistance.

Buy Vijaya Diagnostic (890): | Target Rs. 984 | Stop-loss Rs 855

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Stock has broken out from symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. Price rise was accompanied by healthy volumes. Stock is trading above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames.

Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly chart. Stock price has started forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily charts

Buy Kopran (309): | Target Rs. 340 | Stop-loss Rs 292
Stock price has surpassed the double top resistance of 290. Downward sloping trend line breakout can also be observed on weekly charts. Stock Is trading above all important moving averages.

Pharma sector has been outperforming and that is likely to continue. Stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on daily charts.

(Vinay Rajani, CMT, is a senior technical & derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Nifty Outlook: Index may retest 25,000 levels as bulls eye further upside

Will bulls stage comeback on D-Street? Here's what analysts suggest

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today

World stocks regain stability as US retail sales report reassures

Topics :Stock callsMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEMarket technicalstechnical analysis

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story