Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today

Nifty rose for the fourth consecutive session to close at 24698.85 with a gain of 126 points or 0.51 per cent. Nifty has filled the entire downward gap, which was formed on 5th August between 24350 and 24686.
India VIX continued to slide and have now reached below 14. Lower VIX indicates stable market condition. Support zone for Nifty is seen at 24470-24500, while on the higher side 25000-25078 could offer a resistance.
Buy Vijaya Diagnostic (890): | Target Rs. 984 | Stop-loss Rs 855
Stock has broken out from symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. Price rise was accompanied by healthy volumes. Stock is trading above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames.
Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly chart. Stock price has started forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily charts
Buy Kopran (309): | Target Rs. 340 | Stop-loss Rs 292
Stock price has surpassed the double top resistance of 290. Downward sloping trend line breakout can also be observed on weekly charts. Stock Is trading above all important moving averages.
Pharma sector has been outperforming and that is likely to continue. Stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on daily charts.
(Vinay Rajani, CMT, is a senior technical & derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own)