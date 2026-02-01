Nifty Defence tanks 11% from high; GRSE, Paras, slump up to 19% post Budget

Defence stocks: Data Patterns, GRSE, Paras Defence, BEML, Mazagon Dock and BEL among others crashed up to 19% in Sunday's intra-day trade even as FM proposed 15% higher Budget spends for the sector.

