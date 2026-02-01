Why did One 97 Communications, operator of Paytm jump 10% post Budget?

One 97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, shares jumped 9.4 per cent on the BSE, registering the day’s high at ₹1,244.05 per share. The buying on the counter came after the budgeted allocation for low-value, peer-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions was increased to ₹2,000 crore in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) from ₹437 crore in FY26.

At 1:52 PM, Paytm's share price was trading 3.6 per cent higher at ₹1,178 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex slipped 0.85 per cent at 81,571.59.

According to the Budget document, the allocation to be disbursed among banks and fintechs in FY26 has been revised to ₹2,196 crore.

That apart, in Q3, Paytm posted a consolidated net profit of ₹225 crore , as compared to a loss of ₹208 crore in Q3FY25. The Noida-based company recorded a net profit of ₹21 crore in Q2FY26. The company appointed Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of its subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) for the next five years. Post results, Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, said that Paytm is turning profitable now, so existing investors can 'hold' and 'buy on dips' for the medium to long term. He added: However, the stock looks fully priced in.