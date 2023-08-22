Nifty Fin Services, Pvt Bank indices may consolidate in this trading band

Nifty Financial Services Index: Charting Post-Correction Consolidation

The Nifty Financial Services Index stands at 19,571.50. After a recent correction lasting about 15 days, a new phase is emerging. The index seems to be entering a consolidation period.

This means it's expected to trade within a specific range, roughly between 19,650 and 19,425. Any trading activity breaking above or below this range could trigger significant moves. If the index manages to break above the upper range, it might face resistance around 19,900 and 20,050. On the other hand, if it dips below the lower range, support could come into play around 19,250 and 18,950.

Considering trading strategies, one approach is to wait for a clear breakout from this consolidation range. This would provide a solid direction for trading.

Alternatively, those willing to take on more risk might choose to buy when the market dips, but it's crucial to have a strict stoploss strategy. Keeping a closing basis stoploss at 18,950 is recommended.

In summary, the Nifty Financial Services Index is undergoing consolidation after a recent correction. This means a specific trading range is expected. A breakout from this range or a breach below it could lead to significant market movement. Traders should approach this phase carefully, either by waiting for a clear direction or by cautiously accumulating during market dips.

Nifty Pvt Banks Index: Navigating Consolidation Patterns

The Nifty Pvt Banks Index concluded its recent session at 22,752.10, hinting at its upcoming path. Technical analysis indicates a likely consolidation phase ahead.

The index is expected to move within the range of 22,800 to 22,675, suggesting a period of potential stability. Looking at the charts, support levels are likely around 22,500 and 22,350. These levels could act as cushions against downward trends, offering strategic entry points for traders.

On the flip side, resistance levels around 23,000 and 23,500 might challenge any upward movement. For traders, two options arise. The cautious can wait for a clear breakout before buying. Those willing to take more risk could consider accumulating during market dips. But, in this case, a prudent step is to use a stoploss. Placing it at the lower range boundary (closing basis) is recommended.



To sum it up, the Nifty Pvt Banks Index ending at 22,752.10 hints at its path ahead. A consolidation phase within 22,800 to 22,675 is probable. Support and resistance levels guide potential moves, advising traders to tread carefully by either capitalizing on breakouts or judiciously accumulating during dips.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).



