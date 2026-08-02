Nifty IT passive funds see outflows despite sharp rebound in the sector

“While the Nifty IT index rallied 17 per cent this month, the first quarter earnings of most frontline technology companies were largely in line with estimates, helping restore investor confidence. Also, the initial AI-driven euphoria, which triggered a massive rally in Asian markets such as South Korea's Kospi and Taiwan, has subsided over the past few weeks, resulting in a recovery in domestic IT stocks,” said Ankur Punj, managing director (MD) and business head, Equirus Wealth.