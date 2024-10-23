Nifty IT shows bearish signals with room for more corrections; details

Nifty Bank Index: Awaiting Breakout for Clear Direction

The Nifty Bank Index is currently trading within a well-defined range of 51,000 to 52,000, creating a wait-and-watch scenario for traders. This range-bound movement indicates that the market is lacking a strong directional bias at the moment. A breakout from this range will provide a clear signal for traders to take positions. If the index breaks below the 51,000 level, it could trigger further downside pressure, with support levels to watch at 50,700, 50,450, 50,200, and a deeper support level at 49,600. These levels could provide buying opportunities for swing traders looking to capitalise on potential bounces. Conversely, if the index breaks above the upper boundary of 52,000, it could signal a bullish breakout, with the next resistance levels at 52,850, 53,500, and 53,980. A close above 52,000 would confirm the strength of the breakout and open the door for further upside in the short term. For traders, the best approach at this point is to remain patient and wait for a decisive breakout on either side of the range before initiating any fresh positions. Once the index breaks out, it is likely to show strong directional movement, offering opportunities for both long and short trades depending on the breakout direction. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nifty IT Index: Bearish Outlook with Deeper Corrections Likely



The Nifty IT Index has shown signs of weakness, recently experiencing a breakdown on the charts. This breakdown signals that the index could face deeper corrections in the near term, making it prudent for traders to adopt a cautious approach. The best trading strategy in the current scenario would be to sell on any rallies and book profits at the current market price (CMP). The index is expected to face further downside pressure, with key support levels anticipated around 40,050 and 39,100. For those who prefer to wait for more attractive entry points, it is advisable to stay away from fresh long positions until the index reaches these support levels. A close above 42,400 would serve as the stop-loss for this bearish strategy, as it would indicate a potential reversal and limit further downside risk. Until then, the outlook remains negative, and traders are advised to focus on profit booking or short positions on any upward retracement.

In summary, while the Nifty Bank Index is in a consolidation phase, awaiting a breakout for directional clarity, the Nifty IT Index is showing bearish signals with room for further corrections. Both indices offer distinct trading strategies based on their current technical setups, providing opportunities for both cautious and aggressive traders.

(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)