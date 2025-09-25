Nifty may take a breather; Tata Steel, Power Grid among top stocks to buy

Among the key drags, the rupee hovered near its record low despite RBI intervention, while persistent concerns around US tariffs, visa reforms, and sustained FII outflows added to the pressure. On the positive side, HSBC upgraded its outlook on Indian equities to “overweight,” citing attractive valuations and improving macro fundamentals.

Technically, after four straight sessions of decline, the Nifty tested its first line of support at the 20 DEMA around 25040 level, weighed by continued underperformance in private banks and IT majors. Profit-taking in auto, energy, and metals further intensified the pressure. Looking ahead, a temporary breather cannot be ruled out, with immediate support placed around 24,900–25,000; however, the upside is likely to stay capped until private banks and IT show signs of recovery. We advise maintaining selective exposure, focusing on stocks demonstrating resilience through time-wise correction, while keeping position sizes moderate until clear signs of trend resumption emerge.

TATA Consumer Products Limited | LTP: ₹ 1,140.10| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 1,220| Stop-loss: ₹1,096

The stock has staged a breakout from its five-month-long descending channel, supported by higher volumes. After a brief pause, the stock has formed a new buying pivot above the confluence of its moving average ribbon, which is now fanning out in a positive alignment. Rising volumes accompanying the breakout further validate fresh accumulation and renewed buying interest. This technical configuration suggests continuation of the upward bias with stock potentially testing record high, offering investors a favorable entry point to ride the emerging trend.

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is SVP-Research at Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. For further disclaimer from the analyst, visit: https://religareonline.com/disclaimer)