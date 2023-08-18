Nifty Media index needs to cross this hurdle to see next leg of rally

IT Index Analysis: Range-bound dynamics

The current market price (CMP) of the Nifty IT Index stands at 31,060.20, portraying a range-bound trend on the charts. The index's movement is confined within the range of 31,400 to 30,550. A close above or below this range is likely to trigger significant directional shifts. Anticipated resistance on the charts is envisaged around 32,800, indicating a potential level where upward movement may encounter challenges. Conversely, support is projected at approximately 30,200 and 28,750, serving as foundational levels that might arrest downward movements.



In light of the index's current positioning and chart analysis, a prudent suggestion would be to consider booking profits. This perspective is based on the anticipation that the index is likely to conclude the month in proximity to last month's closing figures. This projection implies a flat to negative performance in the near term.

Nifty Media Index: Assessing recent rally