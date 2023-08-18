Nifty Media index needs to cross this hurdle to see next leg of rally

In light of the index's current positioning and chart analysis, a prudent suggestion would be to consider booking profits. This perspective is based on the anticipation that the index is likely to conclude the month in proximity to last month's closing figures. This projection implies a flat to negative performance in the near term.
To prudently manage risk, it is recommended to exercise caution and consider taking a strategic step. Setting a stringent stoploss at 2,300 on a closing basis is advised. Looking ahead, potential support on the charts is projected at approximately 2,180 and 2,050 levels. These levels offer reference points where downward movements might be arrested or present tactical opportunities for traders.