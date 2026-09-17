Nifty Midcap down nearly 7% from peak, tests 200-DMA; what chart says?

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"The Midcap index may form a higher base around the 200-DMA, keeping in line with the higher-low structure," says Gawkar.Meanwhile, amid the downturn, 88 per cent or 88 out of the Nifty Midcap 100 stocks were quoting below their respective short-term 20-DMAs, and 58 shares traded below the long-term 200-DMAs.Gawkar says this shows that the short-term trend for midcap stocks has taken a beating. However, with the balance 42 per cent of stocks holding above their respective 200-DMAs, this suggests that the midcap index has been rising amid selective buying.An analysis of Midcap 100 stocks as per ACE Equity shows that 37 midcap stocks declined more than 10 per cent from their respective highs in the last three weeks. Top losers were Godrej Properties, Bharat Dynamics and KEI Industries - down over 20 per cent each.Some of the prominent midcap stocks trading below both the long-term and short-term moving averages are - BSE, Fortis Healthcare, GMR Airports, Ashok Leyland, Dabur India, UPL, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Card, Havells India, Biocon, Suzlon and Swiggy.Going forward, Gawkar expects the selective positive bias in midcap stocks to continue. The analyst sees near resistance for the Nifty Midcap 100 index at 62,000 levels, above which it can extend the rally to 63,000 and 64,000 levels. Gawkar does not rule out the possibility of the index reaching new highs by the end of the year.