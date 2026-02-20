Nifty Pharma eyes breakout; Biocon, 2 others may rally up to 22%: Analyst

Biocon

Kunal Shah believes that the Pharma Index is currently navigating a period of strategic consolidation, characterized by a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the weekly chart, and oscillating within a defined range of 21,300 to 23,500 levels.The analyst from Mirae Asset ShareKhan highlights that the index has faced multiple rejections at 23,500 levels."A decisive breakout above this ceiling is required to reignite bullish momentum, potentially clearing a path toward the 25,000 mark," says Shah.On the other hand, Shah reckons that the swing low at 21,300 serves as the critical support; the bias is likely to remain positive as long as the Nifty Pharma index holds above the same.Current Market Price: ₹385