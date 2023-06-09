Home / Markets / News / Nifty Pharma likely to weaken in near-term; adopt sell on rise approach

Nifty Pharma likely to weaken in near-term; adopt sell on rise approach

Nifty Pharma is weak on hourly charts. Traders should be cautious and sell on every rise, while Nifty Energy Index is in a range-bound phase, says Ravi Nathani

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
Web Exclusive
Nifty Pharma likely to weaken in near-term; adopt sell on rise approach

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 7:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Energy Index

Last close: 24,215
On the charts, the Nifty Energy Index is in a range-bound phase. The upper range is around 24,317, while the lower range is near 23,692. A breakout above or below these levels would indicate a shift in the market trend. Given the current range-bound conditions, the best trading strategy would be to buy near the support levels and sell near the resistance levels.

Traders should closely monitor the price action and wait for a breakout before taking larger positions. In the event of a breakout above the upper range, the next resistance on the charts is expected around 24,930. On the other hand, if the index breaks below the lower range, support is expected around 23,000.

Nifty Pharma Index

Last close: 12,911.35

Based on the hourly charts, there has been a negative breakdown in the index, suggesting that both the index and its constituents are likely to face downward pressure in the near term. Traders and investors should be cautious.

Support levels on the charts are expected around 12,690, 12,575, and 12,450. These levels could potentially act as a floor for the index during its decline. Technical indicators such as RSI, Stochastic, and MACD are all showing a downward slope, indicating bearish momentum in the index.

This further supports the negative outlook. For traders, it is recommended to sell on any rise in the index, while maintaining a strict stop loss of 13,100. This will help manage the risk in case of any unexpected upward movement.

In summary, the Nifty Pharma Index is currently showing signs of weakness on the hourly charts. Traders should be cautious and consider selling on rallies, while maintaining a stop loss at 13,100.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

Also Read

Hold longs in Nifty with stop loss of 18500; Hikal, Nesco bullish on charts

Positive trend ahead for Nifty IT, bearish on metal index: Ravi Nathani

Book profits in Nifty FMCG and await clear direction in Nifty Metal index

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Suggest Bear Spread strategy on Bank Nifty for June series: HDFC Securities

HDFC Defence Fund plans to impose restrictions on fresh investments

Infosys second-worst performer on NSE Nifty 50 Index in 2023, shows data

IKIO Lighting IPO gets subscribed 66.3 times on concluding day of issue

Expecting more, indices fall after RBI's rate pause; Sensex dips 294 points

Topics :Stock MarketNifty PharmaMarketsMarket technicalsDaily technicalstechnical analysistechnical calls

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story