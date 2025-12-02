E-commerce firm Meesho's ₹2,439 cr anchor book sees 30x oversubscription

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

E-commerce firm Meesho has allocated Rs 2,439 crore to more than 60 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The anchor tranche includes participation from leading global institutional investors GIC, Fidelity and BlackRock; India’s largest domestic mutual funds SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund and Birla Mutual Fund; and globally prominent technology-focused investors such as Dragoneer Investment Group, Morgan Stanley Investment Management (Counterpoint Global), Goldman Sachs Asset Management and WCM Investment Management.

The anchor book witnessed demand of over Rs 80,000 crore, translating into nearly 30 times oversubscription. This strong response reflects deep institutional confidence in Meesho’s governance practices, disciplined execution and long-term opportunity within India’s rapidly expanding digital commerce ecosystem.

Out of the total allocation of 219,778,524 equity shares to the anchor investors, 45.91 per cent of the total allocation to anchor investors was allocated to 14 domestic mutual funds and five domestic insurance companies. The combination of global long-only investors, leading Indian mutual funds and high-signal technology specialists highlights the strength and diversity of Meesho’s anchor book. It also highlights the company’s position as one of the most compelling technology platforms to come to market in recent years. Meesho, one of India's first major e-commerce platforms preparing to go public, has turned free cash flow positive despite posting losses in FY26. The company recently said profitability will follow as an "outcome" of disciplined capital allocation.

In an interview with Business Standard, Sanjeev Kumar, the company's co-founder, whole-time director and chief technology officer, earlier said Meesho generated about Rs 1,010 crore in positive free cash flow in FY25, including interest income, as accelerating order growth and a low-cost logistics network offset continued losses. The company is now betting on artificial intelligence (AI), logistics efficiency and advertising to drive sustainable margins. Kumar said Meesho has already crossed an important financial threshold and is entering the market from a position of strengthened fundamentals. The company’s investment priorities — AI, customer acquisition and selective inorganic expansion — are structured to accelerate growth while reinforcing the platform’s core business model.