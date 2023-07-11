Home / Markets / News / Nifty PSU Bank index may rally another 10% from here on, show charts

Nifty PSU Bank index may rally another 10% from here on, show charts

The final target for the ongoing up trend in the Nifty PSU bank index is projected to be in the range of 4,620 to 4,875

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
Web Exclusive

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Financial Services Index
The Nifty Financial Services Index, with a current market price (CMP) of 20,0057.30, has been exhibiting a short-term uptrend on the charts. However, it is crucial to observe that, for this month, the index is expected to find support around the 19,800 level. Until the index reaches this support level, it is advisable for bullish traders to refrain from establishing new bullish positions. Additionally, another significant support level is anticipated at 19,480, which serves as a crucial anchor for the index this month. Traders are recommended to exercise patience and wait for a favorable opportunity to buy the index and its constituent stocks near the support levels.

Nifty PSU Bank Index
The Nifty PSU Bank Index, currently trading at a CMP of 4,433.50, is displaying a bullish trend on the charts. Traders should note that the final target for the ongoing trend is projected to be in the range of 4,620 to 4,875. To capitalize on this trend, the optimal trading strategy is to buy the index during price dips near the support level. On the charts, the index is anticipated to find support around 4,360 and 4,250. 

Nifty Pvt Banks Index
The Nifty Pvt Banks Index, currently trading at a CMP of 22,842.20, is exhibiting a bullish trend in the short term. The index has a strong support range between 22,680 and 22,580. Traders are advised to seize opportunities to buy the index and its constituent stocks within this support range. On the charts, resistance levels are expected around 23,200 and 23,450, serving as potential barriers for further upward movement. The most effective trading strategy for the near and short term is to buy on price dips, taking advantage of temporary pullbacks within the overall bullish trend.

=====================
Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal. He doesn't hold any positions in the indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. 

Also Read

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Markets have been over-optimistic in foreseeing rate cuts: Rahul Bhuskute

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

Stock Market Live: Asian equities rally; Brent holds $78 per bbl mark

With a pause in rate hikes, NBFCs, like banks, are in a sweet spot

Dream debut: Shares of EMS provider Cyient DLM gain 59% on Day 1

Adani-Hindenburg case: Sebi defends rule change on offshore investors

Prism Johnson slips 6% on 1,420-acre land transfer plan to Ramco Cements

Topics :Stock callsMarketsNifty Bank Nifty Private Sector BankNifty PSU Bankbank stocksTrading strategiesMarket Outlook

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story