Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for India after J&K attack response

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 24, 2025: Investors will keep an eye on any reaction in the markets today to India's announcement of a number of Investors will keep an eye on any reaction in the markets today to India's announcement of a number of diplomatic and economic measures --including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and trade with Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border, apart from cancelling visas, among others--after an attack by terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Further, improving global market sentiment on the back of Trump's signals of a less confrontational approach to negotiations with China on tariffs, apart from indication that he is unlikely to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, are also likely to drive sentiment in the markets. Reports also indicated that Trump might be contemplating some exemption for automakers from tariffs.

Investors would also be keeping an eye on movements due to the monthly expiry of Nifty F&O contracts, apart from fourth quarter results from companies including Tech Mahindra and Nestle India, among others.

Meanwhile, US stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones gaining 1.07 per cent to close at 39,606.57, the S&P 500 climbing 1.67 per cent to end at 5,375.86, and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 2.50 per cent to settle at 16,708.05. Futures linked to the SP 500 were up marginally by 0.08 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures were flat, while Dow Jones futures were down 0.15 per cent.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbing 0.89 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi lower by 0.41 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbing 0.59 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was lower by 0.1 per cent, and mainland China's CSI 300 was marginally lower by 0.16 per cent.

At 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,270.5, around 40 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.

Ajit Mishra, SVP, research at Religare Broking, says "We maintain our positive outlook on the Nifty and recommend continuing with a “buy on dips” approach, citing strong support around the 23,700–23,800 zone. At the same time, we believe a focus on stock-specific opportunities could be more rewarding in case the index enters a consolidation phase, so align your positions accordingly."

In other news, Kunal Vora, head of India Equity Research at BNP Paribas Bank, says India's attractiveness has increased lately with the recovery in GDP. According to him despite the complexity introduced by US trade tariffs, India's continued recovery in gross domestic product (GDP) growth and a recovery in earnings positions it favourably when compared with other global peers. READ MORE

In the primary markets, meanwhile, Tankup Engineers IPO, enters Day 2 of its subscription window on NSE SME.