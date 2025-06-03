Home / Markets / News / Nifty technical outlook: Here are key support & resistance levels to watch

Nifty technical outlook: Here are key support & resistance levels to watch

Nifty technical outlook: With a likely trading range mentioned above for the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalise on expected consolidation

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:26 AM IST
Recommended Nifty strategy:

  • Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  • Expiry: 5-Jun-2025
  • Strike Prices: Sell 24,000 Put and Sell 25,500 Call
  • Net Premium Inflow: 38 points
  • Stop-loss: 75
  • Target: Entire Premium Inflow

Rationale:

  • Nifty is consolidating within a broad range of 24,500 and 25,100.
  • Immediate key levels: Resistance near 25,100; Support at 24,450.
  • Strategy View: With a likely trading range mentioned above for the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalise on expected consolidation.
  • This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

Topics :Nifty indexBSE SensexNSE NiftyStock callstechnical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsDaily technicalsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYThe Smart InvestorNifty trading

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

