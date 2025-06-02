Sensex, Nifty recoup early losses as investors brush off Trump tariffs

Stock Market Closing Bell, Monday, June 2, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices witnessed a lacklustre session on Monday amid renewed concerns around US trade tariffs, rising Covid-19 cases and escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, the benchmarks recovered the losses in the second half to settle on a flat note. After hitting intraday low of 80,654.26, the Sensex settled at 81,373.75, down by 77 points or 0.09 per cent. The Nifty50 closed at 24,716.6 levels, down by 34.10 points or 0.14 per cent.

However, broader markets defied the leading indices to settle in green. The NSE Midcap 100 index rose 0.62 per cent, while the NSE Smallcap 100 gained 1.19 per cent.

According to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments, the domestic market continued its consolidation phase for the third consecutive week, influenced by renewed concerns over a potential tariff war and escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. "While global uncertainties have led investors to adopt a risk-averse approach, the Indian market has demonstrated resilience, underpinned by robust institutional inflows and selective sectoral strength like FMCG, real estate, and financial stocks. Supportive domestic macro indicators include a potential RBI rate cut, a better monsoon, Q4 GDP data and better GST collection. Under the current market landscape, investors are adopting a cautious short-term strategy, with a focus on domestically oriented and interest-sensitive sectors," Nair said.