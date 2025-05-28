Nikita Papers IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Nikita Papers IPO Day 2 update, subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of paper and paper products manufacturer Nikita Papers has received a lacklustre response from investors so far as the issue is yet to get fully subscribed.

The SME offering, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, May 28, has received bids for 46,88,400 shares, against 56,25,600 on offer, leading to a subscription of 83 per cent at 1:32 PM on Wednesday, showed the NSE data.

Nikita Papers IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The sentiments of the ₹67.54 crore offering, which is available at a price band of ₹95-104 per share and a lot size of 1,200 shares, were similar in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of Nikita Papers were trading at around ₹109 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 or 4.81 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Nikita Papers IPO details

Nikita Papers IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.5 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the Net Issue for the Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent of the Net Issue for the retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent of the Net Issue for the Non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares of Nikita Papers IPO, and in multiples thereof, with the minimum investment amount required at ₹1,24,800.

Nikita Papers IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering is slated to close for subscription on Thursday, May 29. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of the company's shares is tentatively scheduled to take place on Friday, May 30, 2025. Successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat account on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Shares of Nikita Papers are slated to list on the NSE SME on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Nikita Papers IPO registrar, lead manager

Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar for the public issue, while Fast Track Finsec is the sole book-running lead manager.

Nikita Papers IPO objective

Nikita Papers proposes to use the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditure towards setting up of a Power Plant, working capital requirements, issue expenses, as well as for general corporate purposes.

About Nikita Papers

Nikita Papers is a paper and paper products manufacturing company, specialising in producing a range of paper grades suitable for industrial, commercial, and printing applications. At present, the installed capacity of the company is approx. 1,33,000 M.T. per annum. The company is manufacturing Kraft paper ranging from 80 to 200 GSM in various Burst Factor (B.F.) ranges. This diverse product offering allows Nikita Papers Ltd. to cater to a wide range of customer needs within the paper industry.