These 5 pharma stocks can fall up to 12% as technical charts flag caution

Abbott IndiaCurrent Price: ₹30,405 Downside Risk: 11.2% Support: ₹29,550; ₹29,100; ₹28,800 Resistance: ₹31,100 Abbott India stock is seen trading around its short-term moving averages - the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA, which stand at ₹30,500 and ₹30,285 levels. On the downside, the stock can slip to ₹27,000-mark, with interim support likely around ₹29,550, ₹29,100 and ₹28,800 levels. The near-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹31,100 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | LIC stock breaks above 200-DMA after 8 months; here's what may happen next
Aurobindo PharmaCurrent Price: ₹1,164 Downside Risk: 9.8% Support: ₹1,144; ₹1,123 Resistance: ₹1,250 Aurobindo Pharma stock is seen trading with a tepid bias ever-since the stock broke below its weekly super trend line. At present the stock is seen seeking support around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹1,144; below which notable support exists around ₹1,123. Break of these 2 support levels, could drag the stock back towards its key monthly support at ₹1,050 levels. Bias to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹1,250 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
CiplaCurrent Price: ₹1,473 Downside Risk: 11.7% Support: ₹1,450; ₹1,430; ₹1,382 Resistance: ₹1,540 Cipla stock is seen trading around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,492, for the last few trading sessions. Chart suggests that break and sustained trade below ₹1,450, can trigger a fall towards ₹1,300 levels. Interim support can be anticipated around ₹1,430 and ₹1,382 levels. Bias likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹1,540. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Eternal vs. Swiggy: Tech charts favour this stock, hint up to 21% upside
Dr. Lal PathLabsCurrent Price: ₹2,819 Downside Risk: 8.5% Support: ₹2,750; ₹2,700; ₹2,650 Resistance: ₹2,917; ₹3,020 Dr Lal PathLabs stock has been struggling around its 50-Week Moving Average (50-WMA) for the last six weeks. Tech charts suggest that the near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹2,917 and ₹3,020 levels. On the downside, the stock is seen testing support at the 20-DMA, which stands at ₹2,808; break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a slide towards ₹2,580 levels, with intermediate support anticipated around ₹2,750, ₹2,700 and ₹2,650 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Torrent PharmaCurrent Price: ₹3,154 Downside Risk: 9% Support: ₹3,084; ₹3,038; ₹2,911 Resistance: ₹3,220 Torrent Pharma stock has been consistently seeking support around ₹3,160 levels - wherein the 20-WMA and 50-WMA converge. On the downside, the stock could dip to ₹2,870 levels, with interim support likely around ₹3,084, ₹3,038 and ₹2,911 levels. The near-term bias is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹3,220. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
