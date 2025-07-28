Home / Markets / News / Nippon AMC Q1 profit up 19%; BoI Mutual Fund launches midcap fund

Nippon AMC Q1 profit up 19%; BoI Mutual Fund launches midcap fund

Zerodha Fund House on Monday announced the launch of Zerodha Multi Asset Passive Fund of Fund

Stock market
Photo: Shutterstock
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nippon AMC Q1 profit up 19%  
 
Nippon Life India Asset Management on Monday announced that its net profit went up 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2026. Compared to the previous quarter Q4FY25, profit is up 33 per cent. Revenue from operation during the quarter surged 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹607 crore. The average assets under management (AUM) by its mutual fund schemes surged 27 per cent to ₹6.13 trillion. “Retail assets contributed 29 per cent to the mutual fund AUM vs industry average of 27 per cent,” the firm said. 
 
Zerodha MF launches Multi Asset Passive FoF
 
Zerodha Fund House on Monday announced the launch of Zerodha Multi Asset Passive Fund of Fund (FoF). The scheme will invest across equity, debt and commodity exchange traded funds (ETFs). The scheme will invest close to 30 per cent in a largecap ETF, 30 per cent in a midcap ETF and 25 per cent in Gold ETF. The remaining 15 per cent will be invested in a g-sec ETF. “The Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FOF is a good starting point for those investors seeking to diversify through a simple ready-made portfolio in a single investment” said Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House. 
 
BoI Mutual Fund launches midcap fund
 
Bank of India Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday announced the launch of midcap fund, an active equity scheme aiming to invest in midcap stocks across key growth sectors like financials, industrials, healthcare, and consumer. “The fund will focus on identifying quality mid-cap businesses with proven execution, scalable models, and sectoral tailwinds. With a bottom-up stock-picking approach, the scheme seeks to balance growth and risk by investing in companies with competitive advantages and strong management,” the fund house said. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Growth guidance and margin recovery positive for Shriram Finance

Premium

TCS stock on verge to break this 16-year-old trend; can crash another 16%

Jane Street seeks more time from Sebi to respond to July 3 order

FPI selloff, result woes drag Indian equity markets down for a third day

Premium

India's foreign equity listings went cold after 2018, shows data

Topics :NipponAMCBank of IndiaMutual Funds

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story