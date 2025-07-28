Nippon AMC Q1 profit up 19%; BoI Mutual Fund launches midcap fund

Nippon AMC Q1 profit up 19%

Nippon Life India Asset Management on Monday announced that its net profit went up 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2026. Compared to the previous quarter Q4FY25, profit is up 33 per cent. Revenue from operation during the quarter surged 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹607 crore. The average assets under management (AUM) by its mutual fund schemes surged 27 per cent to ₹6.13 trillion. “Retail assets contributed 29 per cent to the mutual fund AUM vs industry average of 27 per cent,” the firm said.

Zerodha MF launches Multi Asset Passive FoF Zerodha Fund House on Monday announced the launch of Zerodha Multi Asset Passive Fund of Fund (FoF). The scheme will invest across equity, debt and commodity exchange traded funds (ETFs). The scheme will invest close to 30 per cent in a largecap ETF, 30 per cent in a midcap ETF and 25 per cent in Gold ETF. The remaining 15 per cent will be invested in a g-sec ETF. “The Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FOF is a good starting point for those investors seeking to diversify through a simple ready-made portfolio in a single investment” said Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House.