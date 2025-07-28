TCS stock on verge to break this 16-year-old trend; can crash another 16%

TCS stock performance thus far in 2025TCS stock has been an under-performer so far in the calendar year 2025. The stock has dropped 22 per cent in the first seven months of the year, slightly more than the sectoral Nifty IT index - which has declined 18.3 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 has gained nearly 5 per cent in the same period. ALSO READ | Will Nifty end July above or below 25,000? These 3 key factors to set trend In July alone, the stock has declined over 10 per cent; while the Nifty IT has shed 9 per cent, and the Nifty 50 index was down around 3 per cent.
Technical outlook on TCS stockTata Consultancy Services (TCS) Current Price: ₹3,092 Likely Target: ₹2,590 Downside Risk: 16.2% Support: ₹3,100; ₹2,900; ₹2,750 Resistance: ₹3,212; ₹3,388 Following a sharp fall at the counter, TCS stock is now on verge of breaking a key 16-year bullish trend, as per the monthly scale. Historical chart shows that TCS stock has consistently traded above its super trend line support on the monthly scale since the breakout in July 2009. Even during the Covid-19 related panic sell-off, the stock briefly dipped below this key long-term trend line support, but eventually managed to close above the same on a monthly closing basis in March 2020. Today, July 28, 2025, for the first time since March 2020, TCS is once again trading below the monthly trend line support, which stands at ₹3,121. A monthly close below the same shall signal the end of the 16-year bullish run for the stock.
