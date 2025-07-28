TCS stock on verge to break this 16-year-old trend; can crash another 16%

The monthly chart further stocks presence of some support around ₹3,100 levels, which is the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands. Break and sustained trade below the same can accentuate the fall at the counter.The next key support for TCS, as per the monthly chart, stands around ₹2,590 levels - the 100-Month Moving Average (100-MMA). This implies a downside risk of around 16.2 per cent from present levels. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,900 and ₹2,750 levels.TCS stock is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily and weekly charts; thus indicating presence of multiple overhead resistances. The near-term bias is likely to remain bearish as long as the stock trades below 3,212 levels; while the key medium-term hurdle stands at 3,388 levels.