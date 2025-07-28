Growth guidance, margin recovery positive for Shriram Finance stock

Shriram Finance (SHFL) reported a stable Q1FY26. SHFL posted net profit growth of 9 per cent year-on-year and 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with return on assets (RoA) at 2.5 per cent and return on equity (RoE) at 15 per cent in Q1FY26. Disbursement growth moderated to 11 per cent year-on-year, leading to a moderation in assets under management (AUM) growth to 17 per cent year-on-year (3 per cent quarter-on-quarter).

The net interest income (NII) growth was low at 10 per cent year-on-year (flat quarter-on-quarter), as the net interest margin (NIM, calculated) fell 35 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter due to excess liquidity on the balance sheet. Credit cost was down 15 bps year-on-year and 50 bps quarter-on-quarter, despite expected credit loss (ECL) coverage rising 10 bps quarter-on-quarter. Net profit met consensus estimates at Rs 2,160 crore (up 9 per cent year-on-year, up 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter).

The gross stage 3 (GS-3) assets were stable (down 2 bps quarter-on-quarter), but GS-2 rose 63 bps year-on-year and 39 bps quarter-on-quarter due to seasonal factors. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) on GS-3 rose 103 bps quarter-on-quarter to 44 per cent. The management reiterated AUM growth guidance of 15 per cent, with credit cost below 2 per cent (as a percentage of assets), and margin recovery to 8.5 per cent by Q4FY26 (40 bps higher than Q1FY26). The lower NIM reflects higher balance sheet liquidity. On a one-year basis, GS-3 loans moderated to 5.6 per cent from 7 per cent, and the company expects to reduce GS-2 loans in the auto segment over the next few months. Trends in MSME loans, which have seen a 40 per cent growth rate over two years, are key monitorables given the 4.1 per cent GS-3 in the segment. The company says it has been cautious in two-wheelers (up 24 per cent in FY2025), as delinquencies have inched up. Reported NIM was down 15 bps quarter-on-quarter, as period-end liquid assets increased to Rs 39,000 crore from Rs 36,000 crore. Management hopes to reduce excess liquidity by Rs 10,000 crore over time.

The company has cut fixed deposit (FD) rates. The cost of borrowings was down 8 bps quarter-on-quarter (15–20 bps for higher-rated players), and a combination of these two factors led to the NIM compression. A small rise in credit costs is likely. AUM was up to Rs 2.7 trillion, with disbursements of Rs 41,800 crore (up 11 per cent year-on-year and down 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter). There was traction in farm equipment (up 46 per cent year-on-year and up 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter), MSME (up 35 per cent year-on-year and up 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter), and passenger vehicles (up 23 per cent year-on-year, up 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter). Other segments such as two-wheeler loans (up 23 per cent year-on-year), personal loans (up 15 per cent year-on-year), and commercial vehicles (up 12 per cent year-on-year) also saw healthy momentum, while gold loans (up 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter) benefited from a shift towards the organised sector. The construction equipment portfolio declined (down 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter) due to a steep (down 76 per cent quarter-on-quarter) drop in disbursements.

SHFL reported NII of Rs 5,900 crore (up 10 per cent year-on-year, flat quarter-on-quarter). Given an incremental cost of finance at 8.36 per cent and a 40 bps reduction in deposit rates expected by August, margins may start to improve towards the target NIM of 8.5 per cent by Q4. On the funding side, 85 per cent of borrowings are fixed-rate, while 100 per cent of assets are fixed-rate, creating minimal asset–liability mismatch. SHFL continues to maintain a 3.8 per cent provisioning buffer on the Stage 1 and 2 book, while total ECL cover stands at 5.7 per cent of AUM.