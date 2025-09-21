Home / Markets / News / Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund: Running with the bulls, holding the reins

Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund: Running with the bulls, holding the reins

Capturing midcap energy without losing control of the charge

bull, stock markets, markets
premium
Over the past three years, the fund maintained a higher allocation to midcap stocks, in line with its mandate.
Crisil Intelligence
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Launched in October 1995, Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund ranked in the top 30th percentile of the midcap category in the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through June 2025. 
The fund’s assets under management rose from ₹11,268 crore at the end of June 2022 to ₹39,066 crore by June 2025. Rupesh Patel has managed the fund since January 2023. 
The scheme aims for long-term capital appreciation through a portfolio primarily invested in the equity and equity-related securities of midcap companies. 
Leading the midcap pack 
Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund has outpaced the benchmark (Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return Index, or TRI) over one-, two-, three-, five-, and seven-year trailing periods. It has also outperformed peer funds in the midcap category (CMFR, June 2025) over one-, two-, three-, five-, seven-, and 10-year periods. 
To put this in perspective, a ₹10,000 investment in the fund on April 1, 2005 (benchmark inception) would have grown to ₹3.45 lakh by September 18, 2025 — an annualised return of 18.89 per cent. The same investment in the category and the benchmark would have reached ₹2.56 lakh (17.17 per cent) and ₹2.78 lakh (17.63 per cent), respectively.
 
A systematic investment plan (SIP) allows investors to contribute fixed amounts at regular intervals, promoting disciplined investing.
 
A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in the fund over 10 years (totalling ₹12 lakh) would have grown to ₹36.9 lakh (21.39 per cent annualised). In comparison, the same SIP in the benchmark would have reached Rs 35.41 lakh (20.62 per cent) as of September 18, 2025. Overall, the fund has delivered higher returns than the benchmark across one-, three-, five-, seven-, and 10-year SIP periods.
 
How the fund allocates capital
 
Over the past three years, the fund maintained a higher allocation to midcap stocks, in line with its mandate.
 
Midcap stocks averaged 66.27 per cent of the portfolio, while largecaps and smallcaps accounted for 18.68 per cent and 12.48 per cent, respectively. By comparison, the category average was 14.25 per cent in largecaps, 67.12 per cent in midcaps, and 14.11 per cent in smallcaps. The fund’s slightly higher allocation to largecaps sets it apart from peers.
 
The portfolio spans 19 sectors. Financial services held the largest allocation (24.19 per cent), followed by capital goods (11.68 per cent), healthcare (10.92 per cent), consumer services (9.06 per cent), and automotive (auto) and auto components (6.34 per cent).
 
During the period under review, the fund invested in 150 stocks, holding 46 consistently. Key contributors included Power Finance Corporation, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Varun Beverages, and BSE. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Street signs: Vix hits snooze, IPO stampede, and Damani's double down

Wall Sreet week ahead: US housing shares shine as Fed restarts rate cuts

IT stocks brace for H-1B visa impact; but there's a silver lining: Analysts

FPIs withdraw ₹7,945 cr in Sept, net outflow at ₹1.4 trn in 2025 so far

H-1B visa fee hike, GST cut, trade talks likely to steer markets this week

Topics :Markets NewsNippon Steelmid capMarket LensNipponMarketsNifty midcap

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story