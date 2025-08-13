NMDC Steel shares jump 19% in trade; what's boosting investor interest?

NMDC Steel shares spiked 18.8 per cent on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹42.7 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company released its June quarter (Q1FY26) results on Tuesday, post-market hours.

At 11:06 AM, the NMDC Steel share price was trading 18.43 per cent higher at ₹42.54 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.3 per cent higher at 80,476.25.

NMDC Steel Q1 results

NMDC Steel reported a net profit of ₹25.56 crore for Q1FY26, compared to a net loss of ₹547.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 66.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,365 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹2,023 crore in Q1FY25.

Its total income for the quarter under review came in at ₹3,349.08 crore, as against ₹2,815.74 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Promoters of NMDC Steel have a 60.79 per cent stake in the company at the end of the June quarter. Mutual Funds do not have a significant stake in the company, although Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a 14 per cent stake in NMDC Steel at the end of the June quarter. Check List of Q1 results today Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) had a stake over 4 per cent in NMDC Steel. About NMDC Steel NMDC Steel Limited is a state-owned company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, Govt of India. The company owns and operates 3.0 MTPA steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.