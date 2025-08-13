Up 66% in 6 months, Paytm eyes 24% rally if it clears this hurdle on charts

Paytm stock has rallied 66 per cent in the last six months, and is now seen trading near the major hurdle, hence technically some consolidation at current levels cannot be ruled out.

premium Paytm stock outlook: Chart shows the stock can potentially rally to near ₹1,500 levels. (Photo: Reuters)