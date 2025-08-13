Home / Markets / News / Up 66% in 6 months, Paytm eyes 24% rally if it clears this hurdle on charts

Up 66% in 6 months, Paytm eyes 24% rally if it clears this hurdle on charts

Paytm stock has rallied 66 per cent in the last six months, and is now seen trading near the major hurdle, hence technically some consolidation at current levels cannot be ruled out.

Paytm
Paytm stock outlook: Chart shows the stock can potentially rally to near ₹1,500 levels. (Photo: Reuters)
Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
Paytm stock technical outlook: Paytm stock has been on a roll for the last six months. The stock has rallied as much as 66 per cent since the end of February 2025 from levels of ₹715. Amid this the stock has crossed over the key moving averages across time-frames - i.e. the daily, weekly and monthly scales.  On Wednesday, Paytm surged up to 6 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,187 - its highest point since January 2022 after the Reserve Bank of India's granted approval to the company to act as an online payment aggregator. READ MORE    Paytm in an exchange filing said, We would like to inform you that RBI has granted 'in-principle' authorisation to Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY  Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited. The latter is also the parent company of Paytm, which operates digital payment and financial services platforms.  Can this new flow, help Paytm stock extend the current 40 per cent rally? Here's what the technical chart suggests. 

Paytm stock outlook

One 97 Communications (Paytm)

Current Price: ₹1,159  Likely Target: ₹1,485  Upside Potential: 24% (from ₹1,195 levels)  Support: ₹1,118; ₹1,050  Resistance: ₹1,195; ₹1,305; ₹1,395  Paytm has been trading on a bullish note, chart suggests that the near-term bias is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹1,118. 
 
  On the upside, the stock needs to clear the key hurdle around ₹1,195 for further gains to emerge. The long-term chart indicates that the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,485 levels on the upside - this implies a 24 per cent upside potential after clearing the key hurdle at ₹1,195 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,305 and ₹1,395 levels.  However, given the sharp rally in the past months, some consolidation at the counter cannot be ruled out. Chart shows that sustained trade below ₹1,118 levels, can pull down the stock towards the key trend line support around ₹1,050 levels. 

Topics :Market technicalsPaytmOne 97 Communicationsstock market tradingtechnical chartstechnical callsStocks to buyStock Recommendationsstock market rally

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

