Up 66% in 6 months, Paytm eyes 24% rally if it clears this hurdle on charts

Paytm stock technical outlook:Paytm stock has been on a roll for the last six months. The stock has rallied as much as 66 per cent since the end of February 2025 from levels of ₹715. Amid this the stock has crossed over the key moving averages across time-frames - i.e. the daily, weekly and monthly scales. On Wednesday, Paytm surged up to 6 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,187 - its highest point since January 2022 after the Reserve Bank of India's granted approval to the company to act as an online payment aggregator. READ MORE Paytm in an exchange filing said, We would like to inform you that RBI has granted 'in-principle' authorisation to Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited. The latter is also the parent company of Paytm, which operates digital payment and financial services platforms. Can this new flow, help Paytm stock extend the current 40 per cent rally? Here's what the technical chart suggests.
Paytm stock outlook
One 97 Communications (Paytm)
Current Price: ₹1,159 Likely Target: ₹1,485 Upside Potential: 24% (from ₹1,195 levels) Support: ₹1,118; ₹1,050 Resistance: ₹1,195; ₹1,305; ₹1,395 Paytm has been trading on a bullish note, chart suggests that the near-term bias is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹1,118.
On the upside, the stock needs to clear the key hurdle around ₹1,195 for further gains to emerge. The long-term chart indicates that the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,485 levels on the upside - this implies a 24 per cent upside potential after clearing the key hurdle at ₹1,195 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,305 and ₹1,395 levels. However, given the sharp rally in the past months, some consolidation at the counter cannot be ruled out. Chart shows that sustained trade below ₹1,118 levels, can pull down the stock towards the key trend line support around ₹1,050 levels.