Q1 results today: BPCL, IRCTC, Godrej, Muthoot Finance among 642 on Aug 13

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), CSB Bank, United Spirits, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Anthem Biosciences, Brainbees Solutions Firstcry, and Godrej Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Wednesday.
A host of other companies are expected to declare their Q1 results today, including Hindustan Copper, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Jubilant FoodWorks, Samvardhana Motherson International, Muthoot Finance, Nuvama Wealth Management, Pfizer, TVS Electronics, and Vishal Mega Mart.
Nykaa Q1 result highlights
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of beauty retailer Nykaa, posted a 79.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit for Q1 FY26 at ₹24.47 crore, up from ₹13.64 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit grew 28.4 per cent.
Revenue from operations climbed 23.41 per cent to ₹2,154.9 crore from ₹1,746.1 crore in Q1 FY25, compared with ₹2,061.7 crore in the preceding quarter.
Ebitda rose 46 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹141 crore, with margins improving to 6.5 per cent from 5.5 per cent in Q1 FY25. Gross merchandise value (GMV) advanced 26 per cent to ₹4,182 crore.
Apollo Hospitals Q1 results highlights
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a 42 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26 at ₹432.8 crore, up from ₹305.2 crore in the April–June quarter of the previous fiscal.
Consolidated revenue for the period grew 15 per cent to ₹5,842.1 crore from ₹5,085.6 crore in Q1 FY25. Ebitda came in at ₹852 crore, compared to ₹675 crore in the same quarter last year.
Market overview for August 13
Helped by strong global cues, Indian equities are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday. Investors will also weigh the latest retail inflation figures and corporate earnings.
India’s retail inflation eased to an eight-year low of 1.55 per cent in July from 2.1 per cent in June, driven by deeper deflation in several food items, though edible oil prices surged at a pace not seen since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in early 2022. Retail prices rose 1.18 per cent in rural areas and 2.05 per cent in urban regions.
Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty futures traded 63 points higher at 24,618 at 8:12 am.
In global markets, Asia-Pacific indices advanced, with China’s CSI 300 up 0.37 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rising 0.94 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei climbing 1.3 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI adding 0.38 per cent.
List of some firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 13
- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
- Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
- Ador Welding Ltd
- Anthem Biosciences
- Avanti Feeds Ltd-$
- Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
- Bhartiya International Ltd
- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- BPL Ltd
- Brigade Enterprises Ltd
- Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd
- CSB Bank Ltd
- Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd
- Engineers India
- Brainbees Solutions Firstcry
- Godrej Industries
- Hindustan Copper
- Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd
- India Nippon Electricals Ltd
- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation
- Jindal Capital Ltd
- Jubilant FoodWorks
- Kalpataru
- Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
- Krishanveer Forge Ltd
- Laxmi India Finance
- Samvardhana Motherson International
- Muthoot Finance
- Nuvama Wealth Management
- Pfizer
- SAB Industries Ltd
- Samhi Hotels
- Texmaco Rail & Engineering
- TVS Electronics
- United Spirits
- Vishal Mega Mart
- Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd-$
- Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd