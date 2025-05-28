NR Vandana Textile IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

NR Vandana Textile IPO: N R Vandana Tex Industries' N R Vandana Tex Industries' initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription today, May 28, 2025. The IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 61,98,000 shares. The company aims to raise ₹27.89 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Here are more details on NR Vandana Textile IPO:

NR Vandana Textile IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band of the issue in the range of ₹42 to ₹45 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares amounting to ₹1,35,000 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A high-net-worth individual (HNI) would require a minimum application size of 9,000 shares, amounting to ₹4,05,000.

NR Vandana Textile IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of N R Vandana Tex Industries were trading flat at ₹45 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of N R Vandana Tex Industries IPO remains nil on Wednesday, May 28.

NR Vandana Textile IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering of N R Vandana Tex Industries will remain available for subscription until Friday, May 30, 2025. After the application window closes, the basis of allotment of N R Vandana Tex Industries shares will tentatively be finalised on Monday, June 2, 2025, 2025. The successful allottees can expect the company's shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

ALSO READ: Scoda Tubes IPO invites bids: GMP up 16%; should you park your money? Shares of N R Vandana Tex Industries are likely to list on the NSE SME on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

NR Vandana Textile IPO registrar, lead manager

Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar for the public offering of N R Vandana Tex Industries, while Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers serves as the sole book-running lead manager.

Also Read

NR Vandana Textile IPO objective

The company will utilise its proceeds from the IPO for funding the working capital requirements of the company, prepayment or repayment of loans, and other general corporate purposes.

About N R Vandana Tex Industries

NR Vandana Tex Industries specialises in the design, manufacture, and wholesale of premium cotton textile products, including cotton sarees, salwar suits, and bed sheets. Its operations cover all stages of production, including cutting, dyeing, embroidery, sewing, embellishment, finishing, inspection, and packing. The company markets its products under the "Vandana" and "Tanaya" brands and operates under the B2B model.