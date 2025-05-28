Hindustan Copper shares surge 4% on strong Q4 profit; Details here

Shares of Hindustan Copper surged over 4 per cent on Wednesday after it reported a 51.8 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25).

Hindustan Copper's stock rose as much as 4.28 per cent during the day to ₹255.5 per share, the highest level since December 30, last year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.6 per cent higher at ₹253.9 apiece, compared to a 0.32 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 9:38 AM.

Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today Shares of the company extended gains to their fourth day and have risen over 15 per cent from their recent lows of ₹222, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has risen by 2 per cent this year, compared to a 4.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Hindustan Copper has a total market capitalisation of ₹24,465.71 crore.

Hindustan Copper Q4FY25 results

The consolidated income of the company during the fourth quarter rose to ₹777.28 crore, over ₹585.22 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses of the company during the quarter under review rose to ₹518.75 crore, over ₹401.49 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation(Ebitda) rose 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹266.7 crore. However, the Ebitda margin contracted around 300 basis points to 36.5 per cent.

About Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), established in 1967, is India’s only vertically integrated copper producer, operating under the Ministry of Mines. As a central public sector enterprise (CPSE), HCL manages the entire copper value chain—from mining and beneficiation to smelting and refining.

The company’s operations span five key locations across the country: the Malanjkhand Copper Project in Madhya Pradesh, Khetri Copper Complex in Rajasthan, Indian Copper Complex in Jharkhand, Taloja Copper Project in Maharashtra, and Gujarat Copper Project in Gujarat.

Operations at the Jhagadia and Ghatsila smelting/refining facilities have been suspended since 2019 due to business considerations.

The operations at the Taloja plant are currently limited to third-party tolling activities.