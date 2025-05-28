HUL, Kaveri Seeds among 5 stock picks this monsoon; check upside potential

Kaveri Seeds (KSCL)Current Price: ₹1,501 Upside Potential: 15.9% Support: ₹1,420; ₹1,365 Resistance: ₹1,557; ₹1,635 Kaveri Seeds stock has surged over 75 per cent in the last six months, and looks favourably placed on the long-term chart. The overall bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,420 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,365 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹1,740 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,557 and ₹1,635 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Insecticides (India)Current Price: ₹827 Upside Potential: 14.9% Support: ₹806; ₹786 Resistance: ₹850; ₹900; ₹913 Insecticides stock has given a breakout on the daily and weekly scale. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹806 and ₹786 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially target ₹950 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹850, ₹900 and ₹913 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Emami, HUL, ITC: Is early monsoon good news for FMCG stocks? Analysts weigh
Jain IrrigationCurrent Price: ₹57.37 Upside Potential: 27.2% Support: ₹55.60; ₹54.45; ₹52.50 Resistance: ₹61.70; ₹63.40; ₹64.60; ₹68.20 Jain Irrigation stock is seen consolidating above its short-term moving averages - the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA; while key momentum oscillators are showing positive divergence. Hence, the stock is likely to trade with a positive bias in the short-term. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹73 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹61.70, ₹63.40, ₹64.60 and ₹68.20 levels. Support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹55.60, ₹54.45 and ₹52.50 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Hindustan Unilever (HUL)Current Price: ₹2,373 Upside Potential: 18% Support: ₹2,315; ₹2,273 Resistance: ₹2,450; ₹2,490; ₹2,570; ₹2,685 Since the breakout above its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) in early April, HUL stock has consistently found support around this key moving average, which now stands at ₹2,315. The short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹2,273. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar towards ₹2,800 levels, with interim hurdles placed at ₹2,450, ₹2,490, ₹2,570 and ₹2,685 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Sensex rejig: Buy BEL, Trent; Sell Nestle, IndusInd Bank? Charts say this
DaburCurrent Price: ₹485 Upside Potential: 13.4% Support: ₹476; ₹462 Resistance: ₹490; ₹499; ₹526; ₹536 For the last three months, Dabur stock has been testing support around its long-term trend line support, which stands at ₹476. The overall bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock manages to maintain a monthly close above the same. In the near-term, support for the stock can be expected around ₹462 levels. On the upside, the stock can jump to ₹550 levels, with resistance likely around ₹490, ₹499 and ₹526 and ₹536 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
