HUL, Kaveri Seeds among 5 stock picks this monsoon; check upside potential

The monsoon season in India this year 2025 started earlier than anticipated on May 24, 2025 - almost a week earlier than the usual June 1 date, and the earliest since 2009.On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) raised its monsoon forecast for 2025 , projecting rainfall at 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), and expects June rainfall to be "above normal", at over 108 per cent of the LPA.The Indian monsoon has a direct impact on the agriculture sector, and also boosts the rural income and overall economy. Shares from agriculture, auto and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sectors tend to witness directional moves.However, market analysts this year believe that the early arrival of monsoon in India may have a mixed impact on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies. READ MORE Against this background, here are 5 stocks that look favourably placed this monsoon season.Current Price: ₹1,501Upside Potential: 15.9%Support: ₹1,420; ₹1,365Resistance: ₹1,557; ₹1,635 Kaveri Seeds stock has surged over 75 per cent in the last six months, and looks favourably placed on the long-term chart. The overall bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,420 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,365 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹1,740 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,557 and ₹1,635 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹827Upside Potential: 14.9%Support: ₹806; ₹786Resistance: ₹850; ₹900; ₹913 Insecticides stock has given a breakout on the daily and weekly scale. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹806 and ₹786 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially target ₹950 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹850, ₹900 and ₹913 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹57.37Upside Potential: 27.2%Support: ₹55.60; ₹54.45; ₹52.50Resistance: ₹61.70; ₹63.40; ₹64.60; ₹68.20 Jain Irrigation stock is seen consolidating above its short-term moving averages - the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA; while key momentum oscillators are showing positive divergence. Hence, the stock is likely to trade with a positive bias in the short-term. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹73 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹61.70, ₹63.40, ₹64.60 and ₹68.20 levels. Support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹55.60, ₹54.45 and ₹52.50 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹2,373Upside Potential: 18%Support: ₹2,315; ₹2,273Resistance: ₹2,450; ₹2,490; ₹2,570; ₹2,685Since the breakout above its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) in early April, HUL stock has consistently found support around this key moving average, which now stands at ₹2,315. The short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹2,273. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar towards ₹2,800 levels, with interim hurdles placed at ₹2,450, ₹2,490, ₹2,570 and ₹2,685 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹485Upside Potential: 13.4%Support: ₹476; ₹462Resistance: ₹490; ₹499; ₹526; ₹536For the last three months, Dabur stock has been testing support around its long-term trend line support, which stands at ₹476. The overall bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock manages to maintain a monthly close above the same. In the near-term, support for the stock can be expected around ₹462 levels. On the upside, the stock can jump to ₹550 levels, with resistance likely around ₹490, ₹499 and ₹526 and ₹536 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART