SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
NRB Bearings share price today: NRB Bearings shares were in demand on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, climbing up to 2.67 per cent to an intraday high of ₹312.75, just shy of their 52-week peak of ₹314.70.
 
Around 10:20 AM, NRB Bearings share price was trading 1.67 per cent higher at ₹309.70 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.4 per cent lower at 85,302.41 levels.

Why did NRB Bearings share price rise today?

 
NRB Bearings’ share price rose after the company announced a joint venture (JV) agreement with Unitec S.r.L. and Mondial S.p.A., both part of the Italian Mondial Group, to form a JV company in India. 
 
Unitec, recognised as one of Italy’s leading independent bearing manufacturers, specialises in industrial bearings for critical applications. 
 
The JV will focus on manufacturing a new range of Cylindrical Roller Bearings (CRBs) for the industrial business segment, with potential expansion into specific mobility applications if mutually agreed. 
 
The Unitec Group will provide technical and operational expertise for producing CRBs in various sizes for the industrial market and has also committed to buying back 20 per cent of the JV company’s production. 
 
The venture will be located in Uppal, Hyderabad, with NRB Bearings holding a minimum 75 per cent stake and Unitec holding up to 25 per cent. 
 
Key decisions related to capital changes, share issuance, major borrowings, mergers, related-party transactions, budget approvals, and dividend declarations will require board approval of the JV company.  ALSO READ | Bajaj Housing Finance slumps 9% after large trades; check all details here

NRB Bearings Q2 results 

 
NRB Bearings' revenue from operations climbed 7.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹325.2 crore in the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26), as against ₹301.5 crore in Q2FY25.
 
The profit after tax (PAT) surged 15.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹41.4 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹35.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 9.1 per cent annually to ₹67.9 crore in the September quarter of FY26, from ₹62.2 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 20.9 per cent, as against 19.6 per cent a year earlier.
  
NRB Bearings is a leading Indian multinational specialising in high-precision friction solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. Founded in 1965 as India’s first needle roller bearing maker, the company today supplies over 3,000 bearing designs and components to customers in 45 countries. Headquartered in Mumbai, it operates eight manufacturing plants across India and Thailand.
 
A key player in the mobility ecosystem, NRB components are used in more than 90 per cent of vehicles on Indian roads. Its client roster includes global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers such as Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Volvo, Audi, John Deere, ZF and Maruti Suzuki. 

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksNRB BearingsMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesShare priceMARKETS TODAYBSE NSE

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

