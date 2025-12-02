Home / Markets / News / Afcon Infra shares rise 2% in overall weak market; check reasons here

Afcon Infra shares rise 2% in overall weak market; check reasons here

Around 9:20 AM, Afcons Infrastructure share was off day's high, but continued to trade 0.8 per cent higher at ₹411.8 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent lower at 85,479.02 l

stock markets, trading
Afcons Infrastructure made a muted debut on the bourses on November 4, 2024. On the BSE, the scrip listed at ₹430.5, reflecting a discount of 7.01 per cent against the IPO issue price of ₹463.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Afcons Infrastructure share price today: Construction engineering company Afcons Infrastructure share price increased as much as 1.73 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹416 per share on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. 
 
Around 9:20 AM, Afcons Infrastructure share was off day’s high, but continued to trade 0.8 per cent higher at ₹411.8 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent lower at 85,479.02 levels.
 

Why did Afcons Infrastructure share price rise today in weak market?

 
The uptick in Afcons Infrastructure shares came after the company announced that it has received EPC orders worth ₹884 crore in November. The orders involve the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts.
 
"For the month of November, Afcons Infrastructure Limited has secured orders valued at ₹884 crore for civil infrastructure works, under its Marine and Industrial Business Unit (BU)," Afcons Infra said.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing

 
Afcons Infrastructure made a muted debut on the bourses on November 4, 2024. On the BSE, the scrip listed at ₹430.5, reflecting a discount of 7.01 per cent against the IPO issue price of ₹463. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Afcons Infrastructure listed at a discount of 7.99 per cent at ₹426 against the IPO issue price.
 
Afcons Infrastructure, a part of the renowned Shapoorji Pallonji Group, is one of India’s leading infrastructure, engineering, and construction companies. Known for its expertise in executing complex EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, Afcons plays a vital role in developing critical infrastructure across sectors. The company’s diverse portfolio spans marine and industrial facilities, surface transport projects such as roads and highways, urban infrastructure including metros and flyovers, as well as hydro, tunneling, and oil & gas infrastructure. With a strong global footprint, Afcons has successfully delivered major projects in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
 
The market capitalisation of Afcons Infrastructure is ₹15,082.85 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 index category. 
 

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

