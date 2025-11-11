NRB Bearings shares soar 7%, up 51% from March low on Q2 results; details

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹67.9 crore, up from ₹62.2 crore, while the Ebitdamargin expanded slightly to 20.9 per cent from 20.6 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

NRB Bearings reported a 15.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY26, which came in at ₹41.4 crore, up from ₹35.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 7.9 per cent to ₹325.2 crore, compared with ₹301.5 crore in Q2FY25.

Management commentary, growth strategy

Commenting on the results, Harshbeena Zaveri, managing director, said, “We are pleased to report steady growth in Q2FY26 and H1FY26, marking three consecutive quarters of strong financial performance despite the previous quarter’s subdued demand due to the GST implementation delay. Our growth drivers include deeper market penetration, a wider range of products from design to delivery, and leveraging our R&D capabilities at existing OEMs in Mobility Friction Solutions, alongside aggressive entry into the industrial friction solutions segment targeting high-growth, under-penetrated industries.”

Zaveri outlined the company’s ambitious expansion plans, noting, “As we embark on our ₹200 crore expansion plan—the first phase of our roadmap toward achieving a ₹2,500+ crore turnover by 2031—our focus remains on shaping the next phase of NRB’s growth and technological evolution. This includes forming global joint ventures to co-develop advanced industrial solutions, pursuing selective acquisitions, modernising manufacturing infrastructure, and enhancing automation and mass-customisation capabilities.”