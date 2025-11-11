Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 08:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up as Trump hints at fair deal with India; Asian markets rise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up as Trump hints at fair deal with India; Asian markets rise

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian equity markets on Tuesday amid positive cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, November 11, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Tuesday, following a rally in global markets.   United States President Donald Trump said, on Monday, that his administration is working on "a very different deal" with India that those negotiated in the past. "They don't love me, but they will love us again. We are getting a fair deal, just a fair deal," said Trump. At 08:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 25,721 levels, up by 55.5 points. 
 
Asian markets were trading higher, following Wall Street’s strong gains overnight. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.56 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 2.24 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.4 per cent.
 
US equity market settled with sharp gains on Monday, boosted by strong gains in major AI-focused stocks such as Nvidia and Palantir, as investor sentiment improved amid signs of progress in Washington toward ending the record US government shutdown. Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 1.54 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.27 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.81 per cent.

In the mainline IPO segment, IPOs of PhysicsWallah and Emmvee Photovoltaic will open for public subscription. In the SME space, Workmates Core2Cloud Solution IPO and Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO will open for bidding.

Bajaj Finserv, Tata Power Company, Biocon, Bosch, Awfis Space Solutions, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Forge, Bikaji Foods International, Container Corporation of India, Edelweiss Financial Services, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Finolex Cables, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Copper, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Rail Vikas Nigam, Thermax, Torrent Power, Trualt Bioenergy, TVS Electronics, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will announce their Q2FY26 results today.
Tata Motors CV shares to list on November 12 after demerger

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) listing will take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, the company announced on Monday. The event marks a key milestone in the Tata Motors demerger, which separated the automaker's passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) businesses into two independent entities.
US close to finalising India trade deal that 'works for all', says Trump

US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington and New Delhi are nearing a new trade agreement, adding that tariffs imposed on India may be lowered in due course. "We're working on a deal with India, a very different one from before. They don't love me right now, but they will again. We're getting a fair deal. They negotiate well, so Sergio, you'll have to take a close look. I think we're close to something that works for everyone," he said.
GIFT Nifty hints at positive opening

GIFT Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian equities on Tuesday after United States President Donald Trump said that his administration is working on "a very different deal" with India that those negotited in the past. At 7:20 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 25,718 levels, up by 52.5 points. 
Asian markets trade higher, following gains in US markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher, following Wall Street’s strong gains overnight. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.56 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 2.24 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.4 per cent.
US markets settled higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US equity market settled in green on Monday, led by gains in major AI-focused stocks such as Nvidia and Palantir, as investor sentiment improved amid signs of progress toward ending the historic US government shutdown. Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 1.54 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.27 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.81 per cent.
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

