NSDL IPO GMP steady at 17% despite market crash on Trump tariffs

According to sources tracking grey market activity, NSDL shares were exchanging hands at around ₹935–₹937 per share. This reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹135–₹137, or approximately 16.88 per cent - 17.12 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band. Notably, this trading range is consistent with the levels seen on July 30, the day the IPO was launched.

The NSDL IPO is set to close for subscription on August 1. Following the close of the subscription window, the basis of allotment for NSDL IPO shares is likely to be finalised on August 4, while shares will be credited into demat accounts by August 5.

Shares of NSDL are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on August 6.

NSDL IPO subscription status

The public offering continues to receive high demand among investors, having garnered bids for 10,07,40,690 shares against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer till 12:55 PM on July 31, according to NSE data. This translates to an oversubscription of 2.87 times.

Among investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand, with the category reserved for them subscribed 5.27 times. This was followed by retail investors, who oversubscribed 2.85 times the portion reserved for them. Participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) has been lowest, yet they oversubscribed to the category reserved for them by 1.08 times.