Punjab National Bank falls 4% on Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

The public sector undertaking's (PSU) total income rose by 15.7 per cent to ₹37,232 crore from ₹32,166 crore in Q1FY25. Sequentially, the revenue saw a marginal increase of 1.4 per cent from ₹36,705.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of the bank fell to 3.78 per cent as of June 2025, from 4.98 per cent in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the net non-performing asset (NNPA) came down to 0.38 per cent as compared to 0.6 per cent in Q1 FY25. The bank opted for the new tax regime, incurring a one-time charge of ₹3,324 crore.

Punjab National Bank Q1 results analysis: InCred

According to analysts at InCred Equities, PNB's Q1FY26 beat on adjusted profit was due to strong non-core income and lower credit costs, while the core performance missed owing to higher taxes.