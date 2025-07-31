Sagility shares hit 10% upper circuit defying market weakness; here's why

Sagility shares hit 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹46.65 per share on BSE, after posting Q1 results on Wednesday, after market hours.

At 11:33 AM, Sagility share price was trading 9.15 per cent higher at ₹46.29 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.09 per cent to 81,407.62. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹21,651.14 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹56.44 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹27.02.

Sagility Q1 results details

In Q1, Sagility reported a 38 per cent rise in consolidated adjusted net profit at ₹199.7 crore, as compared to ₹144.7 crore a year ago. The revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,538.9 crore, as compared to ₹1,223.3 crore a year ago, up 25.8 per cent.

The adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹368.7 crore, as compared to ₹291.6 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 26.5 per cent, and the adjusted Ebitda margin stood at 24 per cent, as compared to 23.8 per cent Y-o-Y. JM Financial Institutional Equities maintained a 'Buy' call on Sagility and raised the target price to ₹64 per share from ₹68. The brokerage also increased its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3-4 per cent for FY26-28. Check List of Q1 results today "Sagility trades at a discount to most of its listed business process outsourcing (BPO) players, despite high visibility to its earnings and 6 per cent free cash flow (FCF) yield. That is an anomaly, in our view. We value it at 30x (c.1x PEG)," the brokerage report read.