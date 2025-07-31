Home / Markets / News / Sagility shares hit 10% upper circuit defying market weakness; here's why

Sagility shares hit 10% upper circuit defying market weakness; here's why

Sagility shares hit 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹46.65 per share on BSE, on posting its Q1 results on Wednesday, after market hours; check all details here

share market, stock market
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sagility shares hit 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹46.65 per share on BSE, after posting Q1 results on Wednesday, after market hours. 
 
At 11:33 AM, Sagility share price was trading 9.15 per cent higher at ₹46.29 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.09 per cent to 81,407.62. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹21,651.14 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹56.44 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹27.02.

Sagility Q1 results details

In Q1, Sagility reported a 38 per cent rise in consolidated adjusted net profit at ₹199.7 crore, as compared to ₹144.7 crore a year ago. The revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,538.9 crore, as compared to ₹1,223.3 crore a year ago, up 25.8 per cent. 
 
The adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹368.7 crore, as compared to ₹291.6 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 26.5 per cent, and the adjusted Ebitda margin stood at 24 per cent, as compared to 23.8 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
JM Financial Institutional Equities maintained a 'Buy' call on Sagility and raised the target price to ₹64 per share from ₹68. The brokerage also increased its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3-4 per cent for  FY26-28. 
 
"Sagility trades at a discount to most of its listed business process outsourcing (BPO) players, despite high visibility to its earnings and 6 per cent free cash flow (FCF) yield. That is an anomaly, in our view. We value it at 30x (c.1x PEG)," the brokerage report read.   Check List of Q1 results today

Sagility management commentary

  • Management remains reasonably confident of achieving low-to-mid teens organic growth in FY26, supported by healthy pipeline visibility, an increase in outsourcing, and a seasonally stronger H2. 
  • Including BroadPath, FY26E revenue growth could exceed 20 per cent. Notably, the outlook factors in early signs of automation-led productivity gains, with higher client volumes and continued wallet share gains expected to offset cannibalisation. 
  • Despite macro headwinds, Sagility expects over 24 per cent adjusted Ebitda margin for FY26, aided by cost discipline. 
  • The business continues to benefit from nondiscretionary demand and deeper client engagements across payer and provider segments. -Management also sees meaningful upside from mid-market penetration and newer use cases in GenAI.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex recoups losses, down 300 pts; Nifty near 24,800; HUL gains 4%, ITC 1%

Goldman Sachs, Bernstein, Nomura: Brokerages decode Trump India tariffs

Textile stocks slip up to 9% on US tariff; should you buy, hold or sell?

Market volatility gauge India VIX spikes 8% on tariffs jitters, F&O expiry

Bharat Forge to Tata Motors: Why did auto stocks fall in trade on Thursday?

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Q1 results

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story