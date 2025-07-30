Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSDL IPO opens: Analysts upbeat on fair valuation; should you subscribe?

NSDL IPO opens: Analysts upbeat on fair valuation; should you subscribe?

Market analysts have broadly shared positive views on the public issue of NSDL, citing its fair valuation compared to its only listed rival, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL)

Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai. (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai. (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NSDL IPO opens for subscritpion today:  Brokerages remain upbeat about the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of India’s largest depository, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), which opens for public subscription today. Market analysts have broadly shared positive views on the public issue, citing its fair valuation compared to its only listed rival, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), and believe the company is well-positioned for long-term growth prospects.
 
Notably, the NSDL IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 50.14 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹4,011.60 crore, with no fresh capital being raised by the company. The shareholders participating in the OFS include IDBI Bank, National Stock Exchange (NSE), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, and the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).
 
 
Notably, the depository has already raised ₹1,201 crore from anchor investors during the bidding concluded on July 29.
 
The NSDL IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹760 to ₹800 per share with a lot size of 18 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 18 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,400 to bid for one lot (18 shares) of NSDL, and ₹1,87,200 to bid for a maximum of 13 lots (234 shares).
 
That said, since the public issue is an Offer for Sale, NSDL will not receive any proceeds from it. Instead, the funds will go to the existing shareholders, who are divesting part of their stakes.  ALSO READ | NSDL IPO vs CDSL shares: Here's what key numbers reveal for investors

Also Read

NSDL IPO

NSDL raises ₹1,201 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO opening

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO vs CDSL: Here's what key numbers reveal for investors

Image

Sell CDSL shares to invest in the NSDL IPO? Here's what analysts recommendpremium

Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Friday, July 25, 2025 (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

NSDL's ₹4,011-cr IPO opens on July 30: Key risks, strengths you must know

NSDL

NSDL sets IPO price band at ₹760-800, opens July 30: Check key details

Here’s what the brokerages have said about the NSDL IPO:

Anand Rathi Research – Subscribe

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research have recommended subscribing to the public issue of NSDL, citing its fair pricing. NSDL, analysts believe, will maintain its focus on unlocking growth opportunities and deepening market reach by utilizing its core competencies.
 
"The company plans to strengthen and modernize its IT infrastructure to improve operational efficiency, elevate service standards, and bolster resilience. Additionally, it aims to broaden its range of services, enhance its database management capabilities, and expand the market share of its payments bank division," wrote the analysts in their report.
 
"At the upper price band, the company is valuing at a P/E of 46.6x to its FY25 earnings, with a market cap of ₹16,000 crore and a return on net worth of 17.1 per cent post-issue of equity shares. We believe that the IPO is fairly priced and recommend a 'Subscribe' rating for the IPO."  ALSO READ | Sell CDSL shares to invest in the NSDL IPO? Here's what analysts recommend

Canara Bank Securities – Subscribe

Brokerage firm Canara Bank Securities has also assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the NSDL IPO with a medium- to long-term investment horizon and said that the company is well-positioned for long-term growth.
 
"NSDL forms a critical backbone of India’s capital market infrastructure with wide network penetration and regulatory significance. Its annuity-like revenue model, diversified service suite, and leadership in depository operations offer scalability and resilience," said the brokerage in its report.
 
The IPO's pricing, the brokerage said, appears attractive compared to CDSL’s P/E of 60.43x and P/B of 18.08x, especially considering NSDL’s superior assets under custody and service reach. With rising demat penetration and increasing financialization of the economy, NSDL is expected to benefit from long-term trends.

Angel One – Subscribe for long-term

Analysts at Angel One have recommended investors to subscribe for a long-term investment perspective. The analysts highlighted that at the upper price band of ₹800, NSDL is valued at a post-issue P/E of 47× FY25 earnings, which is lower than its listed peer, CDSL.
 
"Given its strong market position, high entry barriers, and long-term growth tailwinds from India’s digital and capital market expansion, we assign a ‘Subscribe’ rating for long-term investors," wrote the analysts in their report.  ALSO READ | NSDL's ₹4,011-cr IPO opens today, July 30: Key risks, strengths you must know

Equinomics – Subscribe for listing gains

Those at Equinomics have recommended that investors consider subscribing to the NSDL IPO for possible tactical listing gains. "CDSL looks superior to NSDL in terms of growth profile. However, the NSDL IPO may give some tactical gains on listing as it has a considerable discount to CDSL on IPO issue price at the upper band," wrote the analysts at Equinomics in their research report.

About National Securities Depository

 
National Securities Depository Ltd is a SEBI-registered market infrastructure institution (“MII”) offering a wide range of products and services to the financial and securities markets in India. Following the introduction of the Depositories Act in 1996, through their company, they pioneered the dematerialization of securities in India in November 1996. As of March 31, 2025, they are the largest depository in India in terms of number of issuers, number of active instruments, market share in demat value of settlement volume, and value of assets held under custody

More From This Section

equity market, stocks, share market

Nifty key levels to watch on July 30; Check top stock picks for today

Asian markets, stock market trading

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; Polycab, PI Industries among top stocks to buy

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Market regulator Sebi opens innovation sandbox to fractional share pitch

Real Estate, capital market

Real estate companies raise over ₹26K crore through capital markets

Madhusudan Kela

Madhusudan Kela and Family sells entire Waaree Energies, Samhi Hotels stake

Topics : NSDL CDSL IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon